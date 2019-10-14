There’s more to Southern California than palm trees, vegan cupcakes, and celebrity sightings. From the weather to the wine, this dazzlingly popular region has a lot to offer for those looking to kick back, relax, and celebrate. Here are four reasons why Southern California may be the best spot for your next vintage-themed party.

1. You Can Take the Party Outside Year-Round

When most people think of Southern California and event rentals in Los Angeles, they think of three things: the beach, the entertainment industry, and the near-perfect weather. Rain showers are few and far between in the Golden State, where the mercury perpetually hovers near 70 degrees, even in December. Want to throw a cozy, Dickensian “Christmas Carol” party on the beach in December? In SoCal, you can. Just don’t forget the figgy pudding.

2. It’s Where Cultures Come Together

There’s a longstanding joke that nobody who lives in Southern California actually grew up in Southern California. While that’s not exactly true, the region is certainly home to a wealth of international cultures that you can honor via your vintage party’s décor, food, and music.

And here’s the funny thing about international cuisines: From samosas to street tacos, they all pair well with a plethora of fine California wines. From Santa Ynez to Temecula, Southern California is dotted with stellar wineries — locations that can often play host to fabulous vintage parties themselves.

3. The Beach Can Be the Perfect Backdrop

Southern California’s coast is known for its beautiful — and plentiful — beaches. The sun and surf can provide the perfect setting for a wide range of throwback soirees. Channel your inner Frankie or Annette, for example, with a wet and wild event that evokes the playful, rock ‘n’ roll beach party movies of the 1960s. Go back even further in time to celebrate surfing’s Polynesian roots with arbors and accessories from Archive vintage party rentals.

4. There’s No Shortage of Other Amazing Party Venues

Beyond the beach, Southern California is home to a seemingly endless roster of stunning venues suitable for an incredible vintage themed party. San Diego alone is home to a bounty of unique spaces ready to host your next Wild West rager or 1920s speakeasy. Leaning more towards a sophisticated garden get-together? The luxurious Rancho Valencia Resort and Spa features eight elegant garden spaces spread across 45 acres. On the other end of the party spectrum, the modern — and massive — Point Loma venue Brick has zero noise ordinances and you can rent it for 24 hours at a time. What’s more, its open, industrial space can be transformed into virtually any era you can imagine with the help of party rentals San Diego. For a family-friendly and community-oriented spin on vintage parties, there’s the New Children’s Museum, where your rental expenses go straight into museum programs and exhibits.

There are plenty of reasons why so many people want to call Southern California home. It’s a sunny cultural crossroads with delicious food, sumptuous wine, and beautiful beaches. When you’re planning your next vintage themed party, consider Southern California.