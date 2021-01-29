It’s Time To Upgrade Your Quarantine Sweats, Sis

We’ve started a new year but it feels like an extension of 2020. We’re still in the middle of a pandemic and the quarantine life is real. Some say we’re headed for another nationwide shutdown. But, unlike the last shutdown when we were blindsided with the fact that we were stuck in the house wearing old sweats this time we’ll be prepared.

Let’s be honest, most of us are dreading the fact that we may have to start wearing pants without elastic waistbands and why should we torture ourselves like this? With the need to look cute while being comfortable brands are putting more attention into athleisure wear and we’re here for it.

Here are my top pics for athleisure brands that will help BAUCE’s elevate their quarantine sweats so they can make their trip to the market, or zoom in style.

Dana Scott is new to the world of athleisure but their 90’s inspired collection is sure to be a staple for all fashion conscious women.

Tier was founded by three artists and graphic designers turned fashion designers. Their fresh take on fashion produced a collection thats getting a lot of buzz in the fashion industry.

With a resergence of 90’s fashion Fubu made a comeback with celebrity influencers and a collaboration with Sorella that sold out quickly. Their latest collection is where comfy meets sexy with cropped hoodies and modern silhouettes.

Celebrity stylist Jason Rembert who’s dressed some of our favorite stars like Ciara and Issa Rae launched his first collection Aliette in 2019. Although Aliette started with cocktail dresses they’ve added luxury sweats to their collection.

Lapp is centered around strong sexy women which is no surprise considering the brands designer is Victoria Secret model Leomie Anderson. The brand is know for “This P***Y Grabs Back”collection that brought new meaning to politically-conscious fashion.

Naclo Apparel was created by Jamie Williams & Charles (Chuck) Royals amid the first Covid-19 stay at home order. They realized they didn’t want to sit in the house in old sweats so they created a line.

Telfa is a celebrity favorite brand that was in the news recently when their Gap collaboration was ended when the Gap decided to partner with Kanye West’s brand Yeezy instead. This news heightened Telfar’s brand awareness and celebrity endorsement.

Heron Preston was one of the co-founders of the mens streetwear brand Been Trill alongside Virgil Abloh of Off-White so he knows his way around luxury streetwear. His ultra luxury collation can be found at high end retailers like Saks and Neiman Marcus.















