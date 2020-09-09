These Are The Unhealthy Foods You Need To Stay Away From

Many people struggle with health issues related to unhealthy eating. In the U.S., nearly 40 percent of the population is obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity is a problem in Canada, with more than a quarter of its population being obese.

If you’re one of the many people that could stand to lose a few pounds, or you just want to be healthier overall but are finding it a challenge to get motivated. If you’re busy with a major life change like making a move after purchasing a new home among Ottawa real estate or just battling the daily grind, consider taking it one step at a time. One of the best things you can do is avoid unhealthy foods and replace them with more nutritious options like whole foods from the Earth, including plenty of fruits and vegetables, along with some healthy proteins and fats.

Soda

Regular soda is loaded with sugar – in fact, drink just one can of Coke, and you’ll have downed more than you should for an entire day – 44 grams, with the recommended amount of sugar per day for women 24 grams, and 36 grams for men. Consuming too much sugar not only means weight gain, but it can lead to type 2 diabetes, toothy decay, inflammation-related conditions, and many other health issues. And diet soda may be even worse, despite the lack of calories as sugar substitutes like aspartame, a known carcinogen, have the opposite effect on weight loss goals as they cause your blood sugar to spike, triggering the body to store more fat.

Bacon and Other Processed Meats

Just about everyone loves bacon, but the processing of bacon creates inflammatory compounds as well as nitrites and nitrates when cooked at high heat, which can be carcinogenic. All processed meats are a problem when it comes to your health, not only bacon, but hot dogs, sausage, ham, salami, and those ready-to-eat deli meats. They’ve been found to increase the risk of some cancers and heart disease. Eating just one or two slices of those luncheon meats or one hot dog regularly puts you at a 42 percent greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease compared to people who don’t consume processed meats at all.

Microwave Popcorn

Popcorn that’s air-popped or cooked on the stove the old fashioned way using coconut oil can be a healthy snack. However microwave popcorn is one of the worst things you can consume for many reasons, including diacetyl, a butter flavoring agent that can cause bronchiolitis obliterans, better known as “popcorn lung.” Plus there are many potentially carcinogenic chemicals in the bag itself to prevent it from catching fire.

Margarine

While companies making margarine worked hard to market it as a “healthy alternative” to butter, it’s anything but. It contains trans fats, one of the worst things you can consume, known to increase the risk of heart disease, weaken immunity, raise blood sugar levels and increase LDL, AKA, “bad” cholesterol. Even if the label says “trans fat-free,” the product is still allowed to include some, just under a certain amount.

Anything and Everything That’s Deep Fried

You probably already know that those fried twinkies and endless other foods that can be found at most fairs aren’t good for your health, but here’s why you really should avoid them, along with french fries, fried chicken, fried fish, donuts, and anything else that’s deep-fried. These foods not only increase your waistline, but they’ve been linked to a higher risk of stroke and many different cancers, including lung, breast, prostate, and pancreatic. That’s because when you cook at high temperatures, the food develops advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are associated with oxidative stress and chronic inflammation.















