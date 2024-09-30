Tennis is one of the best sports for finding upsets. Since the game has a significant mental aspect, a few bad sets can quickly derail even the best players. As a result, we’ve created a guide to help you find the best value for tennis predictions when aiming for underdog picks.

Look for Players with a History of Upsets

It doesn’t matter if they have a history of causing upsets or being a victim; a history of upsets is your first port of call. Once you find a player, it’s time to check the tennis lines. If you can find a player with favorable odds, it’s an excellent way to find good value. However, if they don’t have odds worth using, there is still a way to find the best value.

Use Live Predictions

Using a site that offers live predictions allows you to follow a game as it happens. If something in the match can potentially impact the result, you can often make a new prediction with favorable lines.

You can also follow along and use your gut feelings to make picks. While it’s not a statistical model that increases your chances of success, your gut can sometimes outperform the stats if you’re knowledgeable about tennis.

Check Player Form

Form is critical in tennis. If you’re playing badly, getting out of a rut is challenging. As a result, finding good value is possible when you follow the form. A great example is when a high-level player goes into a big tournament after playing poorly for a few weeks. If they get seeded, it’s possible that a lower-ranked player can cause an upset.

The main reason behind this is the mental aspect of tennis. It requires a lot of concentration to play to a good standard, and if you’re focusing on not playing well, it will impact your performance. Even the world’s best can hit a mental block, meaning it is one of the biggest causes of upsets.

Research who has ‘Bogey’ Players

Sometimes, people struggle against certain opponents. Look into which players struggle against specific competitors to give yourself an advantage when making predictions. While not guaranteed, it can give you the edge with your picks.

Check the Surface

Some players are better on clay, some are better indoors, and some dominate the grass. However, it’s rare to find someone comfortable on all of them. Research which players prefer each surface and then consider that with your predictions. It can give an underdog the chance to cause an upset if they’re comfortable on the surface.

Find the Best Sportsbook

Finding a high-quality social sportsbook is the final, critical step. Choosing a reputable platform gives you access to the best odds and markets. Look for options that cover every tennis competition, ensuring that you won't miss out on any events.