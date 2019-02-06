Styles Worth A Promotion: Check Out These Top Workwear Dresses﻿

Whether you are starting a new job or are looking to refresh your office wardrobe for the New Year, it can be difficult to find the perfect combination of office wear that still represents your individual style. Here we are going to take a quick look at some dresses for work that allow you to feel confident throughout the day.

When dressing to impress in a work environment it is crucial to get it right as this is the first impression of yourself to those around you. If you want to make a real impression then the Black Relaxed Fit Midi Dress will help you to do exactly that. With a v-shaped neckline as well as a relaxed fit, this simple yet elegant dress is perfect, whether you’re going through a normal day in the office or attending an all-important business meeting. In addition to the stylish design, there is also a practical element with the addition of pockets.

For an elegant twist on a classic design, pair this with your favourite ankle strap heels to dress it up and make every working day one to enjoy. If you want to make this dress a more comfortable option whilst sitting at your desk, pair this will your favorite pair of pumps.

If you are looking for something slightly more form fitting for an interview or important client meeting, then the Navy Striped Tie Waist Mini Dress is the perfect combination of formal work wear and structured design to help you dress to impress. Not only is the material flattering for all body types, but the overall design helps you to look professional and be comfortable throughout your busy work day.

via silkfred.com

You can decide to pair this dress with ankle boots and your favourite leather jacket to combat the winter months, or with your favourite wedged heel for those hot summer days in the office – the choice is completely up to you. This dress also comes in a wide range of sizes.

The final look for the best of workwear is the Black Wrap Frill Mini Dress. This modern twist on the classic little black dress is the perfect way to bring a staple piece into the office environment. The elegant neckline and long sleeves help to frame the body in a way that looks flattering on almost all body types. This dress can be paired with warm tights and boots during the winter or dressed up with a simple necklace and black peep-toe heels for business meetings.

No matter what the dresscode may be within your work environment, you can be sure that you will find the right dress with these stylish designs. Where will you start with your ultimate office wardrobe?

FEATURED IMAGE: trendycurvy.com