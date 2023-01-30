Here Are The Top 10 Websites Black Women Can Use To Find A Remote Job

It has officially been three years since the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world forever. Not only have people changed their lifestyles as a result, but another sentiment has changed: the way everyone approaches work.

The year 2020 was proof that almost any job can be fulfilled from the comfort of one’s home. In fact, shutdown and lock-in orders left many people with no choice but to transform their homes into work offices and as folks attempt to get back to normalcy, many can’t see themselves commuting to an office five days out of the week anymore.

Additionally, people, especially those in the creative fields, are shifting away from the norm of working under one set company and opting to work across several entities as freelancers.

According to a report, before the pandemic, only 6% of employees worked remotely. Researchers anticipate the percentage to increase to 25% by the end of 2023.

BAUCE has compiled an official list of the best websites to find remote gigs whether you’re already on your freelance job journey or a pro in the space.

If you’re looking to supplement your income, this website is great for finding short or long-term remote work. From creative writing to social media management, voice work, and beyond, this platform allows users to create a profile that showcases their skills and put their bid in to work with people who are currently seeking help for various projects.

Per their website, this company is the world’s largest marketplace for digital services and allows both buyers and sellers a chance to digitally streamline a transaction. This is the perfect site for any techies looking to provide their services to a client and vice versa.

If you’re a freelance professional, this is the site for you. This company offers an application-based network to clients looking for top freelancers in roles that range from designers, software developers, finance experts, product managers and project managers.

For those with a knack for marketing, Guru is a great tool to pick up remote work to showcase your skills. Thanks to its user-friendly profile set-up and dozens of jobs that are shared daily, people can definitely expect to find great work for writing, designing, developing, and more.

Whether you’re a newbie to the industry or a veteran in the game, this site offers an array of writing and editing positions, helping users to find their niche and to get paid while doing so. Not only can people go here to find jobs, but the website also offers various training and even tips for navigating the career journey.

With a commitment to diversity, this platform helps those from underserved communities find remote and freelance work, this site offers positions at more than 5,000 companies and roles range from writing, design, development, marketing, and more. And if that isn’t enough, the rates available on this site are extremely competitive meaning you can get your worth (plus tax).

Not only can you use this website to find a job, but it also serves as a place to share and build your portfolio as a creative. It offers freelance gigs with hundreds of the most successful startups and brands in the world.

If you’re an artist looking for gigs to fuel the bigger picture, Art Wanted offers a space that allows creatives who excel in graphic design or digital illustration the opportunity to book roles that align with your artistic vision. In addition to that, this hub allows artists to share their work, giving others an opportunity. to purchase with them.

This one is for all the coders. If you’re a guru at WordPress, this website is a great starting point for all of your coding freelance and remote needs. They offer clients who are seeking WordPress theme plugins so it’s a great place to jumpstart your freelance coding journey.

10. Gigster

Another hot spot for the techies, this platform provides jobs that range from software designers, web designers as well as app designers. While they do have a screening process to get on the platform, one cool feature uses artificial intelligence to match freelancers with projects.