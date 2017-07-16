Live

20 Top Computer Science Programs For Women Interested In STEM

mm
Posted on
computer science black women STEM

If you want a top job in the STEM field then these are the top programs you should be considering.

Computer science programs are a hot topic these days as interest in the STEM fields continue to grow. Despite massive growth in computer science employment opportunities over the past decade, women are still highly underrepresented. In fact, according to a report from Fortune, the number of female computing professionals has fallen by 35% since 1990. In 2013, women represented only 26% of all computer science professionals.

In an effort to turn this male-dominated field into a more gender-balanced industry, many changes have started to take place. To start, there’s been a push from organizations such as  Girls Who Code and Girls, Inc. to encourage female students to become interested and involved in technology at an earlier age. And at the college level, universities have begun to tailor their computer science programs to be more inclusive. These efforts seem to be making a difference with the percentage of female students completing a computer science degree increasing by 76% over the past five years.

StudySoup.com took a look at the top-ranked U.S. universities for computer science that are also offering an inclusive environment for female students looking to enter into the industry.

Methodology

For this ranking, StudySoup.com consulted a variety of authoritative resources including the National Center for Education StatisticsU.S. News & World Report, StartClass, and PayScale to create a list of what we believe to be the top computer science programs for women in the U.S. Our report includes data points for each school including acceptance rate, tuition, popularity rank of the computer science program, the percentage of female students within the computer science program, graduation rate, and average starting salary.

Top 20 Computer Science Programs

In order to learn more about why these programs scored so highly on this list, please visit StudySoup.com for the full report that provides additional details on each school.

Harvey Mudd College

Dartmouth College

Harvard University

Rice University

Pennsylvania State

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

College of William and Mary

University of Southern California

Emory University

Princeton University

Georgetown University

Columbia University

North Carolina State University

University of Notre Dame

Carnegie Mellon University

Cornell University

University of North Carolina – Charlotte

University of California – Berkeley

University of Pennsylvania

California Institute of Technology

Looking for computer science scholarships? You can find several computer science scholarships for college and graduate school on our list of 100+ college and graduate school scholarships for women of color.

