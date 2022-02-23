Top 7 Accessories You Must Have On a Tesla

Some accessories are a must-have if you own a Tesla. Accessorizing your car helps you enhance your Tesla driving experience and personalize your car to your preference. If you have a brand new Tesla, or you are counting down the days when you finally land one.

Before you even purchase the Tesla, you should purchase a few accessories that will help protect your Tesla, make it easier to use, and sustain its magnificence for the longest time. Below are some of the must-have accessories you will need to equip your car.

Charging options

You will need to install a way to charge your car. This installation is the most important of them all. You cannot take your car to the gas station. Instead, you must have a home charging option to charge the car overnight. Even though you can charge your car using the supercharger station, it is important to note that using it too much overtime will deteriorate its battery health. You can even charge the battery just with a standard outlet. However, you only get two miles per hour which is not enough.

This only leaves you with two or three real options. The first is the Tesla wall charger, which looks aesthetically appealing, and you can press the button on the handle to open the lid. On average, you can get about 42 miles an hour by car. If you ever get a non-Tesla charger, they will sell adapters to other vehicles so you can still charge your car. Overall, there are many outlets ranging in different prices to match your affordability.

When you purchase your Tesla, it will come with a mobile bundle charging kit. Inside the kit, you will get a regular outlet charging plug, as well as a mobile charger. However, you will note that the company does not provide the NEMA 1450 adapter. It is best to purchase that as an accessory because it can come in handy if you are ever near a NEMA 1450 outlet to charge the car.

Floor Mats

The cars with no floor mats and only a carpet can be very frustrating for car owners. Moreover, floor mats that don’t fit correctly can also be annoying. You have a ton of choices when picking out floor mats. If you spill liquids or live in a place where there is a lot of rain, mud, or snow, there is a higher chance for liquid and debris to spill over the floor mats and into your carpet.

Tesla also sells all-weather floor mats on their website. However, there are differences between other floor mats and Tesla floor mats. You can pick the floor mat accessory of your choice, considering that your Tesla does not come with a floor mat.

Tire Air Pump with Sealant

This is also a must-have accessory that you need to buy after the delivery process before your Tesla even arrives. This is very important because Tesla does not have a spare tire, and also this equipment does not come equipped with the car. If you ever get a flat tire, you will be stranded unless you have a pump and a sealant. You can find a sealant and air pump on Tesla’s website as well.

Even though you can find other brands on the market, it is better that you go with this one because it keeps you from avoiding any warranties when you insert the sealant into the tire. Overall, this is a must-have for your Tesla. It is a surprise that Tesla does not include this accessory with the car’s purchase.

Window Tints

Tesla is an entirely battery-powered car, which means that you need to be conservative when taking it out on a road trip. You cannot simply stop at any gas station and fuel up the car for a road trip. Instead, you have to make sure that you navigate across the different charging stations. It would be best if you also were considerate of battery consumption from turning on the air conditioner.

Fortunately, accessories like window tint installations can be hugely beneficial for your Tesla in keeping it cool. Tesla window tinting can help protect the car’s interior from harmful UV rays and heat. This helps you not rely on the air conditioner and keep cool. It further also prevents heat-related damages to the interior of the car.

So do not hesitate in getting a ceramic film installed on the windows of the car. Before you get the film installed, make sure to check whether the Tesla has factory-installed window tints. You can do this by purchasing a VTL detector.

Jack Pads

Tesla is such a special vehicle that you even need a special adapter to lift the car if you ever need to get your tires rotated. You need to purchase these jack pad adapters, and they must be inside your vehicle at all times.

Screen Protector

Everything inside and around the Tesla is controlled with the screen in the center. Sometimes you can get greasy fingerprints on the glass, which blocks your visibility. This is why you need to purchase a screen protector for the large infotainment screen in the center. You can purchase screen protector accessories that resonate with a matte look when looking at the screen. This look helps decrease the glare when you are staring at the screen.

Center Console Trays

You can purchase these trays through the Tesla website, but they have a ton of options on Amazon as well. However, the Tesla trays fit perfectly, and you can slide the tray, revealing the space underneath. It does keep things a little more organized and nice.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, the accessories mentioned above are not simply fun alternations that make the driving experience enjoyable. But, they are also vital installations that can be life-saving in some instances. Therefore, make sure to add them to your bucket list when trying to accessorize your car.









