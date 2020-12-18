top 5 places to shop online for clothes

The continuing COVID-19 global pandemic has made it more challenging to shop for clothes in traditional brick and mortar stores. Fortunately, there is no shortage of amazing online retailers where you can find everything that you need for all of your wardrobe needs. Here are five of the best places to shop for clothes online.

Amazon

The king of online shopping not surprisingly offers a wide array of clothing options. You can find nearly any wardrobe essential at Amazon, ranging from high-end products to budget offerings. As a bonus, you will enjoy free and fast shipping if you are an Amazon Prime member. Since quality can greatly vary, be sure to check the customer review section before hitting that purchase button. These reviews can also help to guide you to select the best size for your needs, one of the most challenging aspects of online shopping.

Dress Barn

Dress Barn is your one-stop-shop for women’s plus size dresses. At Dress Barn, you will enjoy a wide selection of dresses that flatter any figure. Regardless of if you need something casual for the office or a fancy dress for a night out on the town, you will find it at this online retailer. Dress Barn is taking the COVID-19 health crisis seriously. As such, the popular retailer is only open for online business, making it easy to do all of your shopping without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Tobi

Fashion savvy women flock to online retailer Tobi for its bevy of options in a myriad of styles and sizes. The fast-fashion retailer prides itself on its defining West Coast style of clothing. The online retailer serves over 100 countries, allowing millions of women to access this casual yet stylish brand of clothing. Tobi offers free shipping on orders over $75 as well as free 10-day return shipping. Shop the new arrivals, stock up on basic pieces, and more.

Showpo

This Australian online retailer brings fashion with a global flair to people all over the world. Some of the world’s most popular brands are showcased on this site, making it a breeze to build your wardrobe with confidence. Showpo delivers everything from casual outfits, evening gowns, bridal wear, shoes, and accessories. You can even purchase face masks to accentuate all of your favorite outfits. In addition, Showpo offers extensive holiday and seasonal wear.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

If you have money burning a hole in your pocket, you will find plenty of ways to spend it by visiting the online shopping sites of Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack. Here you will discover fashion from the world’s top designers. Nordstrom Rack is the more value-driven arm of the Nordstrom name, providing clothing and accessories at affordable prices. Nordstrom is also known for its many sales, including the annual Anniversary Sale held every summer.

You cannot go wrong with any of these five online clothing retailers. What could be easier than doing all of your shopping from your couch?
















