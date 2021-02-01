Top 5 Equipment Pieces For The Ultimate Home Workout

Going to the gym can be a challenge, especially if you want to work out every day. When your workout is a chore, you are less likely to do it as often as you should. With the right equipment, you can get the workout you need at home, on your own time, in comfort and privacy, without the inconveniences of exercising in public.

When you decide to purchase workout equipment for home, you want to get the biggest return on your investment. Before you start looking at bumper plates for sale, take a look at this carefully curated top-five list to help you decide what you need.

1. Medicine Ball

If you have a partner at home to work with, throwing the medicine ball back and forth can be a great workout for your arms and your abdominal muscles. Medicine balls are available in different weights, ranging from four pounds to 20 pounds. A medicine ball workout can also feel more like a game than an exercise routine.

2. Barbells

If you’re serious about strengthening, you should consider looking for a set of barbells for sale. While dumbbells can only go up to a certain weight, barbells allow you to lift a heavier mass. This way, you start seeing progress more quickly. There is a greater risk of injury with barbells, however, so be sure you follow appropriate safety measures, including a spotter if necessary.

3. Battle Rope

A battle rope provides a dynamic cardio workout. It is a versatile piece of equipment that offers you several different options for working your arms, chest, back, core, and legs. A battle rope helps build lean mass in your arms and also provides a way to vary your typical weight training routine.

4. Plyometric Box

A plyometric box is used for box jumps, step-ups, calf raises, and other exercises for the legs and gluteal muscles. You could also use your stairs for exercises such as these, but this might be disruptive to your family. A plyometric box is safer than trying to use the stairs and more convenient as well because you can set it up and move it wherever you want. So, for example, if you want to work out with a video, you can move the box in front of the television rather than trying to move the television over to the stairs.

5. Kettlebells

Kettlebells offer enormous benefits to your home workout. High-quality kettlebells are very durable, cost-effective, and space-efficient. You can benefit from adding kettlebells to back rows, squats, and other movements. The only potential downside of kettlebells is that there can be a learning curve for beginners who are do not have a solid understanding of what works for them as far as moving their bodies. In this case, you may need the help of an instructor, at least at first.Going to the gym is sometimes more trouble than it’s worth. You have to schedule the time to get over there, making sure to budget traveling time. Then when you get there, you often have to contend with crowds, wasting precious time waiting to get on the equipment. Then there are the exorbitant fees and unreasonable membership contracts. Though sometimes a bigger upfront investment, you may be much better off in the long run looking for dumbbells for sale that you can use from home.















