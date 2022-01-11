It was the late 1980s when a small group of breeders began working on developing new, carefully cross-bred cannabis strains in the remote and desolate Himalayan mountains. It’s one of the members of this exact group who will later go on to start his own business of cannabis seed production known as Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam.

There have been countless award-winning strains to come out from Barney’s Farm, and there are still a lot of new and exciting strains to come from one of the most popular seed banks in the world.

During the span of three decades that Barney’s Farm has been creating and supplying tons of different strains, its popularity has remained consistently high. But not as high as you’re about to be after you decide to go with one of the three best strains created by Barney’s Farm!

Let’s check out the top 3 best strains from Barney’s Farm and go over their main characteristics so you can determine which one is best suited for your needs.

1. Purple Punch

Purple Punch produces neon green buds with bright orange pistils which make it quite appealing and beautiful. Its beauty goes beyond its looks though, as the effects and flavors you can expect to get from a hit of its buds are just as irresistible.

What makes this strain so appealing are its fresh berry and apple pie flavor with spicy notes, its whooping THC levels and strong genetics.

Purple Punch is a 10% Sativa / 90% Indica blend with 25% THC and 2% CBD, both of which contribute to its pleasing, tranquil and relaxing effects.

So, if you’re looking for a deeply relaxing evening in front of the TV, or you have trouble sleeping and would benefit from the drowsy and calming effects of Purple Punch, go ahead and give it a try. You will love its super mellow, drowsy, body-soothing high which makes this strain great for nighttime use.

2. Glookies

Glookies is another splendid Indica-dominant strain from Barney’s Farm that’s a cross between Gorilla Glue and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Any cross from these two absolute legends must be spectacular in effects, flavor profile, and the high that it produces, and that’s absolutely the case with Glookies.

With Glookies you can expect to enjoy a mind high with immediate mood-altering effects, accompanied by a tingling full-body stimulation that can last up to 4 hours.

Glookies is a 30% Sativa / 70% Indica blend with high levels of THC that reach up to 25%.

Both medical and recreational users can experience amazing benefits from Glookies as it can make absolutely any task or activity such as listening to music, staying in with friends or watching a movie feel 100 times better.

This strain is perfect for creatives and those that are looking to get inspired and motivated to create art, finish a project they’ve been postponing or simply relax and look inward so they can enjoy a nice self-therapy session if that’s what they’re in the mood for.

3. Acapulco Gold

Acapulco Gold is a wonderfully energetic and euphoric strain and almost the total opposite of Glookies. It is a 70% Sativa / 30% Indica blend with high levels of THC (up to 21%) and produces a highly euphoric, uplifting, and cerebral high that helps you stay focused, motivated, and productive all day long.

This makes Acapulco Gold a wonderfully suitable strain for daytime use so you can turn each task or project into an exhilarating and fun experience.

Everything is more fun when Acapulco Gold is involved. From working out to taking a relaxing walk by the beach or hanging out with friends, this strain will give you all the energy and motivation you need for a fun-filled day!

Acapulco Gold originates from Mexico and is characterized by an earthy and musky aroma with spicy notes and piney undertones. This strain is perfect for treating numerous medical conditions, apart from being an amazing conversational catalyst, which makes it a great choice for parties and social events. Some of the main medical conditions it can be used for include anxiety, chronic stress, and attention deficit disorders, among others.

Try Them Out Yourself

We seriously cannot praise these strains enough! And once you try them, you’ll know that our excitement and appreciation for each of these strains is more than justified.

These and many more strains from Barney’s Farm can be found on Herbies and shipped worldwide, so if you decide to give them a try, please let us know how you liked them and whether or not they lived up to your expectations!









