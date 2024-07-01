Hydroponic gardening is a method of gardening. Plants grow in nutrient-rich water solutions instead of soil. It is done in an indoor garden. The place is also controlled, with artificial lighting and temperature. We can control these things to effectively affect the nutrition of the plants.

As a result, the growth speed of the plants are quicker and the prodcuctionvieerty-greater. Year-round production is also another advantage. Because the water can be re-circulated, it’s a more water-efficient way of growing plants and vegetables than soil-based farming, and is becoming increasingly popular as an ecologically sustainable way of growing fresh food, for home or commercial use.

Gardyn’s Home Kit 4.0, named by Time Magazine as the best invention of the year, and is the only AI (artificial intelligence) powered indoor garden designed to grow 30 plants year-round in two square feet of space, providing enough harvest to enjoy a big fresh salad daily. Needless to say, hydroponic garden systems are an increasingly prominent growth method to plant and grow fruit and veggies at home.

Here are 10 benefits of hydroponic growing:

1. Water conservation:

Because it is constantly recirculated, reused and recycled, a hydroponic system uses from as little as 10 % to as much as 90 % less water than soil-based growing.

2. Space efficiency:

Hydroponic systems are often set up vertically to increase the amount of vegetables produced per unit of space.

3. Higher yields:

Because the plants are growing in the optimum condition of nutrients, light and water, they produce much more yield in a hydroponics system than traditional gardens and vegetable plots.

4. No soil-borne diseases:

As hydroponic systems are soil-free, this eliminates a huge amount of soil-borne disease that can destroy crops.

5. No weeding:

With no soil or compost involved, there’s no weeding involved. Hydroponic systems do not require any weeding, saving both time and labor.

6. Faster growth:

As a result of being able to feed regularly, hydroponic systems can produce vegetables faster than those grown in soil.

7. Less fertilizer needed:

Using less fertilizer is a major advantage of hydroponic systems, so smaller amounts can be used as, instead of flooding the whole plot, the nutrients are directed to the plants’ roots.

8. Easy to control growing conditions:

The temperature, moisture, light and nutrient intakes are kept under control for the vegetables growing in a hydroponic system.

9. Reduced pest problems:

Fruits, vegetables and herbs cultivated in hydroponic systems face significantly less infestation problems than those grown under the soil based systems as they grow indoors in a sealed environment without any creepy crawlies and bugs.

10. Year-round growing:

Who doesn’t want to grow fresh veggies all year round? Hydroponic systems allow for year-round production of crops, regardless of the weather or climate.

Conclusion

There are several amazing advantages from an indoors gardening system as you can see. If you live in a small house, apartment with no back yard, or your soil is not in a great condition, an indoors-based hydroponic garden system could be the solution!