Tips to Turn Your Loft into a Bathroom

The loft is often used as a stockroom or turned into an additional bedroom. However, if you need an extra bathroom and there’s no other space to install it in the other areas of your home, you can use the loft for the project. It may be unusual, but some households have a loft bathroom, so you can adopt this idea too. However, there are things to consider when turning your loft into a bathroom. Here are some of them.

Know how much space you have

Most lofts have limited space. But even if you have one that is bigger than the others, it’s still best to measure. It will ensure that everything you put in will fit while still giving you room to move comfortably. It’s a waste of time, effort, and money if you buy furniture or fixtures and not get to use them because they do not fit.

Consider the plumbing

Plumbing is one of the most important things to consider because the water source and drainage system rely on it. Consult a professional plumber to ensure that your plumbing system is ready and that you can install your bathroom fixtures, including the shower or bath and the faucets.

Invest in a bathtub or shower cubicle

A bathtub is an excellent investment if you love soaking in the water. There are freestanding baths in different sizes and designs, so you can find one that fits your loft bathroom. The same goes with a shower cubicle. These cubicles even come with added features, such as steam and hydro massage, for the most relaxing shower experience. Check out this guide for choosing the best shower cubicles UK for more information on finding the right product.

Use space-saving fixtures

Besides the bathtub and shower enclosure, other space-saving bathroom furniture or fixtures are perfect for the tight space in your loft. Some of them are cabinets and lavatories. Storage is the key to keeping things organised in a small bathroom. So, be sure to have ample storage by taking advantage of every inch and corner, especially those with unusual shapes where standard furniture may not fit.

Consider heating and ventilation

You need proper ventilation since the bathroom is wet, making it a breeding ground for mould and mildew. Heating is also essential, especially during the winter months. The loft is closest to the roof, and without proper insulation, it can be too cold, making it feel like torture to use the bathroom. There are various heating solutions available, including underfloor heating.

Install proper lighting

The loft can be dark, so proper lighting is essential to see better and avoid accidents, such as slipping, falling and bumping on things. Let natural light come in by installing windows. A skylight is an exciting addition as it doesn’t only let natural light get in but also adds aesthetics. If there is a slanting portion in your roof, it’s a smart way to maximise its use. For your light fixtures, choose bright ones that are energy savers.

Don’t forget the tips above if you decide to convert your loft into a bathroom. It’s an excellent way to maximise your space and enjoy a fully functional bathroom.









