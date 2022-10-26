TikTok Influencer @curlsbydaviana Shares How She Grew Her Platform To 300K

Daviana is a TikTok creator and 2022 Latinx TikTok Trailblazer, who has over the past two years grown a following on TikTok of 324K followers and growing.

She did this by talking about something she’s passionate about — natural hair care.

“For a long time I use to think it was weird, but just like people get excited about basketball and football that’s how I feel about natural hair,” Daviana shares. “Going on your natural hair journey is a journey of self-love. It lights me up being able to talk about it.”

This recent college grad uses TikTok to share her message and educate fellow curly hair women and men in the Afro-Latin community.

During an interview with BAUCE Mag, Daviana shares her tips on growing a brand on TikTok.

Tip 1: Listen to your audience

“One day I thought to myself if I’m going to create content, then it has to be around natural hair because that’s what people want to see,” Daviana confesses.

“When I started TikTok it was something to keep me occupied during COVID times,” she shares. “I started doing the trends and the dances, but the comments were always about what I put in my hair. And I would often get these questions in real life as well. So I thought, let me make a video on which products to help recover damaged hair. That video reached 500k. That same week, I went to the store and I recorded a video on products you should avoid and what you should replace them with. That video got 2 million views.”

As a content creator pay attention to which posts get the most attention, views, likes, and shares. Focus your content on those interests. In addition, you can ask yourself what questions your audience is asking. What do people want to know?

Tip 2: Create valuable content

“The point of my content is education,” Daviana shares. “I want to simplify the journey for anyone who wants to embrace their natural hair. A lot of these brands target people of color but these ingredients aren’t good for our hair. So I identify brands that aren’t being honest. I have replacement videos that show people which products not to use and what to replace them with.”

“I want women to look at my content and know that it’s not that hard,” she shares. “And help them feel like they are not alone.”

According to superdream.com, there are four primary purposes of content which are to entertain, educate, convince and inspire. In order to build a successful brand your content should fit into one of these four categories.

Tip 3: Make your content stand out by adding your personal sauce

Daviana shares her thought process when she started making natural hair content. “ I asked myself what can I do that’s going to help me stand out, and what will I talk about that people aren’t already talking about?”

She decided that sharing honest product reviews with her audience would help her build trust and connect with her viewers.

“If I don’t like a product, I respectfully share that with my audience,” she admits. “I’ve been able to build that trust with them.”

In addition to finding her unique angle on natural hair content, Daviana’s consistency provides direct results to her audience. They know that they can come to her channel to learn how to take care of their natural hair and learn which high-quality products they should buy.

Advice from Daviana on starting a successful Tik Tok channel

“Just do it, and show up for yourself,” she encourages. “A lot of people get discouraged because they don’t see the numbers right away, but I didn’t see the numbers right away either. I just kept going because I felt this was something that needed to be said.”

“Make sure you’re passionate about it, put your own unique twist on it, and be consistent,” she encourages. “Lastly, you have to believe in yourself.”

Daviana grew up not liking her natural hair, and now the thing she disliked has become a business she is passionate about and how she makes an impact in the world.