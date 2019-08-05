3 Wedding Planning Tips That Will Help You Be A Chill Bride

Your wedding should be the most chill day of your life. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. From Bridezilla to the controlling mother-in-law, wedding planning horror stories abound. If you’re a naturally chill person and don’t plan on letting a little wedding change that, these tips will help you keep wedding planning in its box.

Don’t Invest In The Weather

Don’t sweat the things you can’t control. This is an essential mindset to cultivate if you want to avoid wedding stress. And what do you have less control of than the weather? Even if you love the idea of an outdoor spring wedding, do yourself a favor and try not to care too much if the sun comes out or it doesn’t, if the sky is blue or it rains the whole day. All weather is beautiful in its own way. What counts is being present in the moment. Plan for an all-weather reception and invite the weather to come as it is. Whatever the weather does on your big day, welcome it as part of your day, and part of the memories you are making. If the heavens open while you’re saying your ‘I do’ and the rain on the roof is so loud that you have to say it again, you will treasure that moment forever.

Hand Over Control

The source of much wedding day stress is the idea that everything has to be perfect, and if you want something done well, you should do it yourself. There is truth in this: nobody knows your mind as well as you do, and if you let other people take care of elements of your wedding, there may be one or things that haven’t been done exactly as you would have liked. But who needs perfection? Let go of the idea of the perfect wedding and let your friends and family help you with the work. Save your time for taking care of the wedding planning tasks that really count. This will depend on your priorities. If you think music makes or breaks a wedding—let’s be honest: it does—check out this page and find yourself the perfect band. But if you can’t tell the difference between Peonies and Hydrangeas, where’s the harm in letting your mother in law choose the flowers?

Don’t ‘Drop-In’ On Your Venue

While it may be tempting to stop by your wedding venue the night before and take a look at how everything is coming together, this will only cause you stress. Yes, it’s exciting to see your vision taking shape, but if you don’t have experience planning events, you may be in for an alarming sight. Many big events come together in the last few hours. Disarray is normal. It’s not that the work isn’t being done. It’s just that jobs that give the space the appearance of being ‘ready’ are often the last to be carried out. Most of the work has to be done before a single tablecloth is laid. To the untrained eye (i.e., anyone who is not a professional event planner) a scene of total chaos can be a terrifying sight. Just remember: you’ve chosen the perfect wedding venue with a professional team. Everything is fine. Save yourself the stress by staying away the day before and letting everyone do their jobs. You can spend the night before doing your job: chilling before your big day.

Whether you’re having twenty guests or two hundred, your wedding does not have to be stressful. These tips will help you keep things in perspective every step of the way.