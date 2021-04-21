This Is What’s Holding You Back From Your Ideal Career

We’ve all had the feeling that we’re stuck in a job that doesn’t make us happy. Sure, everyone’s had a tough time at work now and then, that’s why they call it “work.” However, there’s a big difference between a job that can be difficult and a job that makes you utterly miserable. That kind of job can leave you exhausted with no energy to do anything when you get home. It can impact your personal relationships. It can even have a direct effect on your mental health. And yet, a lot of people stick with these jobs regardless of whether or not

Money

Money is something that impacts almost all of our decisions in daily life. It affects where you live, what you do with your time, and, yes, what you do with your career. After all, a career change can often be a pretty costly thing. Not only could you end up starting at the bottom of the career ladder but you also have to consider the costs of retraining. You might have previously asked yourself, why are mbas so expensive? And it is true that getting new training and qualifications can often be something of an investment. It’s up to you to figure out if that’s an investment that you can afford and that you consider to be worth it.

Time

If you’re looking to change careers then you may well find yourself having to retrain while also working your current job. This is something that can often seem a lot simpler in theory than it turns out to be in practice. In reality, working a full-time job while also looking for a new career can be an exhausting experience. This is something that gets compounded if you have family commitments as well. You need to be sure that you actually have the ability to balance your time in such a way that you’re not just going to burn out entirely.

Fear

If there’s one thing that holds more people back from finding their ideal career than anything else, it’s most certainly going to be fear. The idea of making a big change to your career can be pretty terrifying. After all, what if you fail? What if things don’t work out? What if it ends up being just as bad as your previous job? These kinds of questions can leave you paralyzed with fear and unable to go after what you really want. However, you should remember that you’re never going to get what you want unless you go after it. Fortune favours the brave, after all.

The reality is that it might seem simpler and easier just to stick with a job that leaves you unfulfilled, but that's almost always a mistake. The impact of a bad job can spread through all of the different elements of your life and the longer you allow yourself to put up with it, the more of a challenge it's going to be to get out and make any kind of change in your life.




















