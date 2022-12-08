Things You Should Never Miss When Visiting LA

If you ever fancy taking a vacation then you should look at going to one of the most entertaining cities in the world. You hear about Los Angeles in the context of celebrities and the Oscars and movies that burst onto our cinema screens. It’s so much more than that though, because yes, while the celebrity culture is big in Los Angeles, you also notice the fantastic weather, the beaches, and the attractions that you can enjoy through the day and the night all year long.

From nightclubs, ghost hunts, night tours and days on the sand, to the best surfing lessons Los Angeles has to offer, there is nothing better than the fact that there are endless things to do here. Whether you go on vacation with your family or you take your friends, Los Angeles has something for absolutely everybody. You can even drop your bags in one of the luggage store locations around Los Angeles and go and travel around even if you’re just there for a day. The best thing about LA is that you don’t have to be there very long to really appreciate it. You’ll never go anywhere else like it in the world, and we’ve got some of the best things that you have to visit at least once when you are on your travels.

The pier at Santa Monica. It’s one of the places that should be on the top of your priority list when you visit Los Angeles. It’s a free thing to do, but even if you visit the pier and beach during the day, it’s a whole other place at night time. Pacific Park hosts a load of thrilling roller coaster rides and amusements that everybody can enjoy no matter their age, but take a ride on the Ferris wheel at night time so you can see what downtown Los Angeles looks like when it’s lit up. The pier is a fantastic place to take a stroll and just be by the water, and you’ll see a range of marine animals at the Heal the Bay Aquarium. You could even grab a pole and bait from the tackle shop and catch your own fish! Of course, the attractions are not free, but the pier and beach around it are free for you to enjoy.

City Walk at Universal Studios. Universal Studios Hollywood is a separate activity from the typical theme park that you would enjoy when you are there. Everybody who hits Hollywood heads to the theme park and rightly so, there’s something amazing about it and you just can’t get enough! However, the universal City Walk is a little different, and while you don’t have to pay to get in you will have to pay to park the car. It’s a night time event and it contains three blocks of dining, shopping and fun alongside the promenade. There are more than 30 restaurants and cafes as well as seven nightclubs. If partying isn’t your scene, never fear, because there are also 19 screen IMAX theater options along with the five towers outdoor concert. The indoor skydiving experience is a spectacular comment too so rest assured you will always find something that suits your fancy.

You could choose to go ghost hunting. You should definitely choose to do this if you’re a horror fan especially when you visit LA. Going ghost hunting may not be something you’ve never done before, but it’s definitely something that should be on your list because there are plenty of haunted history stories throughout Los Angeles that you can enjoy. If you don’t like being frightened, it’s not at all something you should put on your list. The whole idea is to get you to open your mind and see something from a different perspective; And it’s a perspective that can frighten you.

The museums. Just because Los Angeles is known for being a celebrity city, it doesn’t mean there isn’t culture involved. The museums are just spectacular, and if you go along the miracle mile area of LA, the County Museum of Art is open until 9:00 PM. This means you could go and catch dinner with friends before taking a stroll around it and soaking up the culture within. It’s actually the largest Art Museum in the western US with more than a million visitors coming every year.

Join in the outdoor cinema. You may have seen this in movies, but outdoor cinemas in LA are actually very real. Dinner and a movie at night, outside, for free is exactly what you get when you go to the Street Food cinema. There are outdoor parties hosted throughout the year at different locations around Los Angeles, and if you can’t find it all you have to do is follow the food trucks. The food trucks can direct you exactly where you need to go to be able to enjoy something amazing.

Image source: Pexels

You have to see the Hollywood sign. You can see the Hollywood sign pretty much anywhere from LA, and since it was built almost 100 years ago, it’s been a tourist attraction for many to head to at least once in life. The mount Hollywood trail isn’t an easy one but it is nearly seven miles long so make sure that you are wearing the correct shoes and you pack water. It’s a 45 foot sign 350 feet long and you can get to it from any one of the several trails and all the trails are free. There are plenty of different options for you to walk through and once you get there make sure you bring your camera because a picture is something you must take.

Head over to Griffith Observatory. When you go to Griffith Park in Hollywood, you’ll find the observatory situated here is one of the most famous observatories in the world. The view here is completely unmatched, and you get a fantastic view of the Hollywood sign as well as various space related items. It’s also open until 10:00 PM every night so you can head there after work with friends. The planetarium is very popular at night time because you can look at the night sky with the 12 inch Zeiss refractor telescope. There are also hourly shows until 8:45 PM. The shows are only up to $7 each, and the observatory itself is free which means you get to enjoy it at very little cost.\

The haunted Queen Mary. Back on the haunted train here, we’re not really talking about a train, we’re talking about a boat! The Queen Mary is said to be a haunted ship, and you can explore and learn all about the ghosts on board. The tours last around an hour and this is an ocean liner that catered to famous celebrities all over the world until 1939 when World War Two began. Clark Gable and the Duke and Duchess of Windsor at the time were some of the most notable visitors. If you love a thrill, head there at night time and don’t forget about the ghosts. You get to find out about the most haunted place in the world with over 150 ghosts in situ.

Light it up with the Museum of Neon Art. Heading over to Glendale, you’ll come across the Museum of Neon Art which boasts a unique collection of artwork that has been created purely with neon light. It’s actually the first museum in the world devoted to art created entirely from neon, and it’s more than just a museum. It’s an experience.

Book to see Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds can be found in most of the major cities around the world, but if you come to find the stars in LA then head to Madame Tussauds and you’ll see them up close and personal. Of course, they’re not real, but there is a marvel 4D movie and a VR room and you can also see Jimmy Kimmel Live here too which is super fun. It’s a great way to spend some time and get some fun photos for your trip, and you’ll also be able to appreciate some of the amazing art that has been created here.

Head to the Hollywood Walk of fame. You want to see the stars, right? Well, the Hollywood Walk of fame is exactly where you can find them. Of course we’re talking about the shape of the stars rather than the actual people, but you can see and put your hands in some of the most famous handprints in all the world. There are stars dedicated to the arrangement of actors and actresses, so bring your camera because you will want to make sure that you are comparing your hands and feet with everybody else’s.

Hollywood is not something that you should be missing and going to Los Angeles is what you need to be able to see it in all of its glory. Heading to LA is an adventure in itself; make sure that you get active and make the most of it!