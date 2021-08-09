A Brief Guide To Get The Best Los Angeles Experience

Los Angeles is a popular tourist and business destination for anyone who wants to get a glimpse of California’s high life. Filled with beaches, sunshine, and watersports, the City of Angels is packed full of fun things to do, but if you can only see a few, this list is for you. Cross some things off your bucket list by experiencing these fun and exciting activities.

7 Ultimate Experiences in Los Angeles

Here are some of our top picks for some ultimate fun. If you’re having trouble finding exciting things to do in LA, read these top things to do in LA with Viator post for some great suggestions!

1. See a Comedy Show

Head to one of the many famous comedy clubs in LA for some good laughs. The Laugh Factory, which guaranteed veteran comedians on the bill, is sure to impress. The Comedy Store features lesser-known talent and famous faces in different rooms. Finally, The Hollywood Improv encourages comedians to include the crowd in their shows, so sit at the front for a fun time!

2. Visit Chinatown

If you’ve traveled to San Francisco or New York, you’ve probably seen some impressive Chinatowns already, but the one in LA is unlike any other. With a large amount of restaurants, clothing stores, and community parks, you could spend hours here. We recommend going to Thank You Coffee for a latte, Highland Park Brewery for some local beer, and Lasita for chicken.

3. Learn How to Surf at Venice Beach

You can’t go to LA without visiting the many beaches that sit next to the Pacific Ocean and taking a dip. If you want to experience something more than swimming alone, take a two-hour surfing lesson at Venice Beach. By the end of the session, you’ll learn how to stand, ride, and possibly surf! You must be a strong swimmer to participate in case you hit a big wave.

4. Hike to the Hollywood Hills

When you enter LA, you’ll be able to see the Hollywood sign from almost anywhere. You’re allowed to hike up there and take pictures, but it takes 2.5 hours to reach the top of Griffith Park. Back some water and a good pair of shoes for the trip, because your tour guide won’t take many breaks. At the top, you can see the entire city, which looks even better at night. Pack a camera!

5. Browse Inside Amoeba Music

The famous Amoeba Music is still alive and kicking on Hollywood Boulevard. While there are locations in Berkeley and San Francisco, their LA location is the best of the three. It’s the place to find vinyl, CDs, DVDs, and other previous or current optical media. Amoeba Music has an entire fashion section for music tee’s, so ask the friendly and helpful staff to find your favorites.

6. Hop of an Electric Bike and Explore the City

LAs transportation service is subpar at best, but if you still want to get around, we recommend hopping on an electric bike. You’ll also be able to see locations a bus is unlikely to travel to, like the Venice Canals. Electric bikes can be pedaled, but if you get tired, turn on the electric mode and sail through the main bike paths in LA. Seriously, you’ll always have a place to bike!

7. Watch a Movie in The Hollywood Forever Cemetery

At The Hollywood Forever Cemetery, hundreds of celebrities, including Rudolph Valentino and Judy Garland, are buried within the lot. You can get free or paid tours of the cemetery, but if you want to up your famous cemetery experience, go to one of their movie screening nights. Throughout the year, they screen cult favorites, classic films, and hilarious comedies.




















