Things You Should Know About DVC ROFR

Contracts, deals, and all sorts of legal confusing stuff often go over our heads when we’re signing them, whether it be for something or to something. Having a proper understanding of what it is though is important.

If you've been offered a DVC ROFR, a legal real-estate term, then continue reading this article for more information to better your understanding of the subject and learn all you need to know.

What Is A DVC ROFR?

Understanding what DVC ROFR is is essential, especially when you’re wanting to purchase a property within Disney World from a DVC member, or wanting to sell a property within Disney World as a DVC member.

DVC ROFR is short for Disney Vacation Club Right of First Refusal, what this means is when a member of the Disney Vacation Club wants to sell their property, and accepts an offer from a potential buyer whos interested, Disney has the opportunity to step in and buy the contract back, as long as the sales price was agreed upon beforehand, and the contract had been executed.

The ROFR process includes Disney having the contractual right to enter the business transaction with the DVC of the property before anyone else is able to. If the DVC declines the offer, then Disney is more than welcome to attempt other offers in its place to acquire the property in question.

This is all works by the contracts needing to be forwarded for a DVC to review and takes about 30 days or less for them to see and come back to you with a response.

How Common Is DVC ROFR?

You might not think it, but DVC ROFR is pretty common when it comes to business contracts in business because it gives Disney a chance to be the first in making an offer from that original transaction.

The contract is basically an obligation that binds the real estate buyer, Disney in this sense, and the seller, which is the DVC. It is important to note, however, that while the contract is of obligation, you can still exercise the right to decline their first offer or any of their following offers.

Even businesses outside of Disney have this common clause on contracts when it comes to real estate contracts, agents, etc. It not only can greatly benefit both the buyer and the seller, but it also gives a great and respectable nod to the seller. It’s a great way to secure a more likely chance of receiving better offers from companies and potential buyers, including the company that contracted the ROFR itself, as they would hardly ever turn it down, especially from its current and future success.

What Do I Do If Disney Buys Back Through A DVC ROFR Contract?

If Disney has decided that they want to use their contracted agreement of ROFR to you, as a DVC, then it’s your lucky day in the selling department for you and your property.

Not only is the experience of your property getting bought by Disney a lifesaver, but it is also super easy. You don’t need to worry about potential buyers and whether they’ll follow through with their deals or not, and whether the deal will follow through.

If Disney is interested in buying your property from you,, a DVC, and has a contracted ROFR with them, then it’s for a reason and almost guaranteed that they will be interested as a buyer, and the only type of change that will happen is any other offer you may have gotten from other potential buyers will be put on hold until you have reached a verdict of that you want to do with the offer Disney has given you.

Whether you accept or decline the deal from Disney is up to you, but you shouldn’t keep them waiting, not only because they’re a buyer, but because other potential buyers possibly lose interest and find other areas to purchase.

Final Thoughts

DVC ROFR information is extremely valuable and crucial to read when wanting to understand more about the topic and what legal advice can be given.