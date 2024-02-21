These 6 Urban Office Building Amenities May Boost Productivity

Advances in technology are changing the way companies operate. Workers are finding ways to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) for higher productivity and reduction in menial tasks. As cities begin to turn to smart building and infrastructure solutions, expect urban offices to take on more features than ever before. Office building amenities can boost productivity and improve job satisfaction.

Resume Builder polled 1,000 business leaders about their expectations for remote versus return to office (RTO) in 2024. They found about 90% said they were going to push for people to work in their office space and 72% felt RTO improved their revenue.

However, to entice people back into the office, companies must offer something more than in the past. Fighting against the increase in remote opportunities in a limited pool of workers means businesses must think outside the box and make the workspace more enticing with office building amenities.

If you’re considering which urban office building amenities to add, put these on your radar.

1. Break Spaces

Working in an office environment can create healthy competition. However, some personality types focus too much on achievement and forget to allow time for the brain to process new information and come up with creative solutions.

Adding spaces for breaks in the office environment encourages workers to take a beat and return to the task refreshed and with a new perspective.

Around 83% of the United States population lives in an urban area. When you’re surrounded by skyscrapers all day, finding time to get outside and grab some sunshine becomes challenging. Seek opportunities for office building amenities that utilize the space inside and outside of the space.

Pocket parks keep the community connected and afford your workers a place to grab lunch or take a brainstorming walk with a fellow employee. If your community doesn’t have a small park area nearby, consider creating one on a vacant lot or your company property.

2. Rooftop Gardens and Shade Spaces

Being able to transition from WFH to RTO may not be easy for many workers. Even if you offer a hybrid model where employees come in one or two days a week, they still need to defrag and get back into the office mood.

Adding some shade spaces that shift the lighting from outdoors to indoors as the person enters the building may offer a subject change that isn’t as jarring. You could also add more windows and rooftop gardens to give workers access to more daylight, which can boost mood and thus productivity.

3. Hybrid Models and Pods

USA Today reported that while a lot of companies wanted RTO full-time, the reality is something different. A mere 38% of companies in 2024 planned to require full-time in the office, down about 11% from 2023.

People can only maintain so many close one-on-one relationships before some begin to suffer. With the desire for at least some days being work-from-home (WFH) and the need for better communication, companies should look at a hybrid model where teams come in on a set day and work from home on other days.

Alternating who is in the office and when may also allow your brand to reduce needed space and thus save on rent and utilities. Adding office building amenities that give everyone a little space is a smart move.

4. Pet-Friendly Features

As people worked from home during the pandemic, many adopted furry friends from the animal shelters to keep them company. They don’t want to leave their new pets alone to RTO.

Setting up zones in your office that are pet-friendly gives you an opportunity to allow workers to bring their dogs and cats to work with them while keeping some spaces free of pets for those with allergies.

Add a few pet-friendly features such as an indoor potty break area or scratching posts for the cats. You will want to set up some rules around bringing your pets to work, such as ensuring they are up to date with shots and can be around other animals and people without aggression. It’s also wise to set some rules about the type of animals allowed. The last thing you want is for someone’s boa constrictor to eat another worker’s Yorkie.

Not having to worry about who is walking their dog or feeding their cat takes stress off your workers and boosts productivity.

5. Revitalizing the Area

People who feel happy going into the office may cite the area surrounding their location as being a big part of the equation.

Gensler’s 2023 City Pulse Survey looked at how workers feel about spending time in a central business district (CBD). They took a close look at the cities that have lost a lot of nearby restaurants, shopping and other features since 2020. They found 79% were more likely to say the city offered a great experience if the area had been revitalized.

Companies can come alongside the city government to find creative solutions to bring more amenities to the city center. Participate in Chamber of Commerce meetings. Approach other business owners and encourage them to partner with you in their grand openings by sending your employees their way and then offering a discount.

Sociologists such as Richard Sennett have known for years that people can only work in close proximity for so long before needing to distance themselves a bit. With this in mind and some people preferring to work solo at home, companies are trying to spread people out a bit and give them the time and space needed to be more productive and focused.

The way you set up your offices can impact productivity. Adding quiet spaces, more break rooms and areas where people can get off by themselves for a bit all contribute to overall productivity.

Brands such as Google have offered nap pods and outdoor spaces with this in mind. However, smaller offices may not have the resources to add pods to their square footage. Take the time to find areas surrounding the office, such as parks, put some benches outside on the property, add unassigned soundproof rooms that let people get off by themselves as needed.

Talk to Your Employees

Workers often have a sixth sense about the things keeping them from being as productive as they’d like. Take the time to talk to them about what helps their work day go more smoothly. Look for creative solutions other companies are using that would work for a smaller brand. With a little effort, you’ll find a nice balance between working in the office, doing tasks at home and adding amenities that draw workers in and allow them to thrive.