The Rise of ‘Intrapreneurship’ — How Healthcare Leaders Are Building Inclusive Cultures From Within

Some of the most impactful changes in healthcare aren’t happening at the executive level, but from within the system — led by people acting more like startup founders than traditional managers. These are intrapreneurs — professionals launching diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives with the urgency, creativity and accountability you’d expect from a startup. If you’re wondering how to create an inclusive culture in healthcare, you must invest in intrapreneurs instead of programs.

What Is Intrapreneurship, and Why Does It Matter?

Intrapreneurship is the act of driving innovation from within an organization. It’s about thinking like an entrepreneur but using the tools and resources of your current workplace. In healthcare, this means launching internal projects that challenge the status quo and address gaps that traditional structures have overlooked for too long. Increasingly, these projects focus on inclusion.

How Can Leaders Create an Inclusive Culture in Healthcare?

Inclusion doesn’t happen by accident. It requires intention and a willingness to lead differently. Diversity has several benefits, which affect many aspects of a healthcare facility’s success. Here’s how healthcare leaders can create an inclusive culture using intrapreneurship principles.

Treat Inclusion Projects Like Startup Ventures

Think of your DEI efforts as internal startups — they need achievable goals, dedicated resources, realistic timelines and room to evolve.

Foster an entrepreneurial mindset in your staff by normalizing failure and encouraging creative thinking and external interests. When an employee or team proposes a DEI idea — whether it’s a mentorship program for BIPOC staff or a patient equity dashboard — support it like you would a business pitch. Give them:

Seed funding or time allocations

Cross-functional team support

Executive sponsorship

Milestones and KPIs to track success

This approach reinforces that DEI work is high-value, high-impact and worth investing in.

Create Psychological Safety

People can’t innovate when they’re afraid of getting shut down or punished for speaking up. Build an environment where it’s safe to question norms, raise concerns and propose new approaches.

This cultural shift starts from the top down. Admit what you don’t know, encourage challenging conversations and quickly act on feedback. When employees see that you value honesty, they become more engaged in shaping a better culture.

Build DEI Into Performance and Strategy

If you silo inclusion, it will never scale. You must build DEI into how you evaluate leaders and measure success. That means:

Making inclusive leadership a component of performance reviews

Including representation and equity metrics in department goals

Reviewing patient outcome data through the lens of identity and access

Invest in Leadership Development

You can’t build a more inclusive healthcare system if your leadership pipeline lacks diversity. Develop internal pathways that encourage staff to move into leadership.

Sponsor employees for stretch roles and leadership training.

Create affinity-based mentorship programs.

Identify and remove barriers in your promotion processes.

When people see leaders who look like them and understand their lived experiences, it creates a culture of belonging and possibility.

Use Data to Inform, Not Just Report

You can’t fix what you don’t track. Data helps you understand how inclusive your culture is and where the gaps are.

Run regular DEI climate surveys. Track workforce demographics, pay equity, retention and promotion rates across identity groups. Review patient feedback and health outcomes with an equity lens. Then, act on the results. Show your teams that data leads to real decisions, not just reports.

Normalize Inclusion Conversations

Inclusion must be visible and ongoing, not reserved for annual meetings or HR modules. Leaders should create space for meaningful dialogue through:

Monthly DEI roundtables or forums

Cross-team learning labs focused on equity

Candid conversations between frontline staff and executives

These spaces help surface new ideas, build empathy and keep inclusion a priority. They also reinforce that culture change is everyone’s responsibility.

Celebrate Small Wins and the People Behind Them

Innovation doesn’t always look like a splashy product launch. Sometimes, it’s a minor form redesign that improves access or a process shift that better supports a marginalized group of patients. Highlight those efforts and recognize the people behind them. When you celebrate DEI intrapreneurs, you send a clear message that you value those who lead it.

Why This Approach Works

In healthcare, inclusion isn’t a “nice to have.” It directly affects outcomes — staff retention, patient safety, quality of care and public trust. However, building it takes more than policies and posters. People must be willing to change outdated assumptions and lead with purpose.

Inclusion efforts are often most effective when led by people who understand the organization’s internal workings. Employees at all levels — especially those closer to day-to-day operations — can spot barriers to equity that leadership might overlook. By supporting intrapreneurs, you tap into that insight and give it structure and visibility.

This approach is practical because it encourages experimentation within the safety of an existing system. These internal ventures can start small and are easy to scale if proven effective. Changes implemented by the people responsible for using and maintaining them are more likely to stick.

How can leaders create an inclusive culture that resonates across departments and teams? When staff see you taking their ideas seriously and resourcing them appropriately, it reinforces that inclusion is part of the organization’s core values.

How to Create an Inclusive Culture In Healthcare

If you want to know how to create an inclusive culture in healthcare, start by empowering the people already inside your organization to lead bold, equity-driven change. True inclusion doesn’t come from top-down mandates — it grows from within through intrapreneurial thinking, risk-taking and measurable action.