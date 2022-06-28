The Most Beautiful Road Trips in Canada

Canada is the second-largest country in the world in terms of landmass. It also has about 1,066,180 Km of the road network. Those numbers mean Canada is perfectly set up to be one of the best countries for a road trip. Treat yourself to some scenic rides this summer in the Great White North. Come with us and see the most breathtaking options for this season.

A Life on Wheels

There are many, many reasons to hit the road in Canada. Canadian roads are mostly well-preserved, and it’s a country with pretty low crime rates. As a result, this makes road trips easy and safe there. After reading about so many stunning places, you’ll be excused if you feel like moving to Canada. If that’s the case, it’d be worth reading about IP2.

Anyway, it doesn’t matter whether you’re visiting the country or living here. The road trips below are definitely worthy of your time.

From Calgary to Lake Louise

Lake Louise, in Alberta, is one of the most famous lakes in the world due to its striking turquoise colour. It’s a short journey, less than 200 km long, and it takes about two hours to complete. There are mainly two ways of getting from one point to the other. The fastest way goes through Trans-Canada, but the most beautiful route is through Highway 1A. The lake is located in the Banff National Park, and a pass must be purchased upon arrival.

From Squamish to Whistler

Known as The Sea to Sky Highway, the road between Squamish and Whistler is one of a kind. The route takes around two hours and winds along the Howe Sound and the Coastal Mountains. The Sea to Sky also has a much less poetic name: BC Highway 99. Still, nothing can make this road less special, and in 2010, it became “the Cultural Journey” in honour of the local indigenous heritage.

From Vancouver to Tofino

Here’s an unforgettable road for those who love coastal landscapes. The whole journey is 283.5 km long, and it takes around six hours. The highlights are the Horseshoe Bay, the ferry ride to Nanaimo, and the Pacific Rim Highway, winding for miles between the ocean and a deep green rainforest. You’ll want to stop at the Cathedral Grove and the Old Country Market along the way.

The Cabot Trail

The Cabot Trail is located on Cape Breton Island, in Nova Scotia. The trail guides travellers along scenic coastal lines, dramatic cliffs, as well as jaw-dropping beaches. The place is also a paradise for outdoor activities, like hiking, fishing, riding and scuba diving.

The trail is also full of lighthouses along the way, making it even more unique. Not by chance, Cape Breton has been recently ranked as the most preferred holiday destination for Canadians and Americans.

The Laurentians

Not too far away from the Cabot Trail, travellers can also find the Laurentians Mountains, surrounded by villages, forests, and crystalline rivers. The mountains are located near Montreal and are called “Les Laurentides.” The trip includes many picturesque villages, including Ville de Mont-Tremblant, St-Jérôme, and St-Sauveur-des-Monts. It’s also a very popular destination for winter sports.

Packing Up

There aren’t long itineraries on this list; most roads are about two hours long. Still, it’s convenient to research your road of choice. Plan a few stops along the way, and take some time to explore the surroundings, especially if it’s your first time on that particular route.