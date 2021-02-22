TEFL: A Different Path to Financial Freedom

For so long we’ve been conditioned to believe that we need to work 24/7 in order to earn money. We’ve grown up being told we need to put our blood, sweat and tears into our ventures in order for them to succeed. Throughout our careers we’ve been encouraged to work long hours and sacrifice our social lives for our work.

But now, slowly, we are starting to realise that we can work smart, rather than hard, and that our passion projects can be our moneymakers. And it’s actually easier than you think.

First of all, let’s talk about financial freedom. Financial freedom is not necessarily earning bags of money. Financial freedom is also about being able to live the life you want without having to worry about financial matters. Financial freedom means you can do what you want when you want without giving a second thought to time or money.

What if we told you there was a way you can earn money and live your best life at the same time – and the opportunity is open to everyone?

Well, it’s true and the answer is teaching English as a Foreign Language.

Simply sign up to do a TEFL course and 120 hours later you could be looking for a job in the destination of your dreams. Fancy living in Bali? No problem. Dying to see Argentina? Why not? Hear good things about Spain? Go and check it out for yourself!

Teaching English means you can teach anywhere in the world. You can find a job – in Paris or Rio de Janeiro or Cape Town – and let that determine where you’ll live; or you can work online and live wherever you choose, even at home if that’s where your heart is. Either option gives you the freedom to choose where you want to live and the kind of lifestyle you want to have.

What’s more, teaching English can be a side hustle, so you don’t have to give up your day job if you don’t want to. You can still work your 9 to 5, and teach English in your evenings or on weekends. Because your students are all over the world, you can find students who suit your time zone and your schedule. You can decide how many hours you want to teach, and when you want to take a break. You can choose how much you want to earn.

On the other hand, if you are so inclined, you can give up the rat race, jet off to some exotic destination you’ve always dreamed of visiting, teach during the day and be a travel blogger on weekends. Or you can teach by day, and write/edit/proofread by night.

The possibilities are endless.

What’s more, besides helping you earn money to fund your travel lifestyle or your entrepreneurial dream, you can travel the world, upskill yourself and change your students’ lives for the better. So everyone’s winning.

If all this talk of travel and money is tickling your fancy, check out The TEFL Academy. They can tell you how much you can expect to earn, the cost of living in your dream destination, tourist attractions you should definitely visit – even all about the weather. In fact, they have all this important info in one handy document – the World Factbook 2021 – so go and download it so you can start deciding where you want to go first!















