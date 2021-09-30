Starting a business is a big step that requires a lot of work, time, and dedication. You need to come up with ideas, potentially hire people, market your business and deal with a lot of competition, in most cases. However, you also need to think about taxes.

Doing your taxes as an individual with a standard job is quite easy, but once you become an entrepreneur with a business, it can become much more challenging. There are many considerations you will need to make to ensure things go smoothly.

With that in mind, let’s go over some tax considerations to make when starting a business.

Ensure You Have All of Your Forms and Documents

When it comes to taxes, perhaps the most important thing to think about is to make sure that you have all of your forms and documents. Without these, actually finishing your taxes can be challenging. You will need invoices, receipts, contracts, and other documents that help you see how much you made, what you spent, and more.

Also, don’t forget about getting a W2 from a previous employer. All of these can help ensure you are ready to successfully do your taxes. If you don’t have the forms, it can be difficult for you to get accurate numbers, which could lead to you filing incorrectly.

It is also easier to simply keep these organized all year long than to rush to collect them all right before taxes are due. Keep a file folder or an online drive where you can put and keep all of these documents.

Be Aware of the Deductible Expenses You Have

It is also important to think about your deductible expenses. These are specific expenses that you can use to subtract from your gross income when doing your taxes. These are the costs of doing business and can help to lower the amount of taxes you are responsible for paying. Examples of these deductible expenses can be business use of your home or car, cost of goods sold, employee pay and others. Donations to charity are also tax deductible.

Deducting these can make running a business much more financially viable for many people. Do your homework and know the things you can write off. By doing so, you can save hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Be sure to only deduct things you are able to. If you attempt to deduct things that don’t count or falsify the amounts, you can find yourself in a lot of trouble. You could be penalized, fined, or could even be charged with a crime.

Know the Taxes You Are Responsible For

Another consideration for new business owners to make is to always be aware of the taxes your business must pay. There are many different kinds of taxes you will be responsible for, and not all are easy and straightforward to understand. Be aware of the different local, state, and federal taxes that you need to pay.

The taxes can also differ depending on the industry you are in and what your business does. You need to dedicate time into researching what you are responsible for paying. If you are unsure, even after some research, reach out to an expert in your area.

If you miss paying for some taxes or don’t plan for them, it can be a rude awakening and can be a lot of trouble.

Ensuring Your new Business is Tax Compliant

Starting a business entails a lot of work, but you cannot forget about taxes. By following these considerations, you can make sure tax time is as little a hassle as possible.









