Stylish lockets have been popular for centuries, and now, it is easier than ever to add this classic accessory to your wardrobe. The best way to add a touch of personalisation and flair, these gorgeous lockets make a bold statement. So, whether you’re looking for the perfect romantic gift, a unique piece of jewellery, or an eye-catching addition to your own look, take a look at this stunning range of stylish lockets on offer.

Seventeen spherical brilliant cut diamonds, whose clarity ranges from SI2 to I-J, are set in this teardrop-shaped 14KT yellow gold pendant. In addition, one oval white freshwater pearl is framed by a teardrop-shaped element. The teardrop component features a rhodium-plated portion with pave-set diamonds and polished beaded yellow gold components. A negative interior space in this highly polished pendant makes it simple for a chain to pass through. Wearing this gorgeous pendant with professional attire makes a statement.

Twenty round brilliant cut diamonds with I2 clarity grades and G-H colour ranges are set in this 14kt yellow gold pendant from Mia’s Glintz collection. The pendant has two intertwined oval-shaped motifs and is embellished with diamonds set in rhodium-plated pave settings. The straightforward character of today’s young professional woman is reflected in this exquisite pendant’s plain yet stylish design. When worn with stylish lockets, the pendant is the perfect piece of jewellery to wear to a formal event.

Gold Pendant with Stylised Circular Design

Jewellery is the most transformative accessory you can wear, and it always draws attention. Anyone can seem stylish when wearing diamonds and dressing up. On this pendant made of 14kt yellow gold, there are two stylised spiral patterns with openwork. The tiny swirl motif is superimposed on a bigger yellow-gold swirl and is rhodium-plated. The two curving loops on the back of the pendant are readily wide enough to accommodate a chain.

14kt White-Rose Gold – the Eternal Flower Diamond Pendant

The pendant features a stylish, feminine ambience with a flowery theme. This pendant is crafted of diamonds that have been arranged to resemble a flower with petals and a bud that is flaming in the sun. With a black dress, this ensemble looks great. You can also pair it with a variety of shirts, suits, and even a unique kurta.

14kt Yellow Gold Clubs Pendant

This 14 Karat yellow gold pendant is the ideal accessory. It was inspired by enjoyable Tash nights with family, which are so typical of a Diwali get-together. The seductive curves of this jewellery are perfectly highlighted by the traditional 14 Karat yellow gold clubs pendant decorated with sparkling diamonds. With this lovely jewellery, celebrate the loving spirit.

Flaunt Your Style with Stylish Lockets

Mia by Tanishq offers a wide range of stylish lockets to help you stand out from the crowd. With the perfect combination of elegance, sophistication, and modernity, these lockets can help you make a signature style statement. Whether it’s a timeless classic or a cool contemporary piece, you’ll find stylish lockets to fit any look or occasion. So, there’s no need to look any further, as Mia by Tanishq has a perfect stylish locket for you!

