There’s power in being different and if anyone knows that, it’s Susy Oludele. If you haven’t met her in person, perhaps you’re one of her followers on Instagram. Her account is flooded with pictures of her flaunting aqua blue Afros, floor-sweeping faux locs and zigzag patterns etched on the sides of her head. The Brooklyn native is also known for her Afrocentric style, which she expresses through her art.

She’s built a name for herself in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood as the owner and founder of HairbySusy, a hair salon that specializes in braids and natural hairstyles. She’s popularly known for free handing intricate looks that pop in bright summer hues and bold accessories. But, after she received an unexpected email from Solange’s PR (yes, Queen B’s sister) requesting her services, Oludele became a sought-after hair guru to the stars. She’s worked with Lala Anthony, Beyoncè, Zoë Kravitz and Dawn Richards.

However, her journey to success did not happen overnight. She’s been doing hair professionally since she was 16-years-old, and worked a number of odd jobs along the way. When her parents decided to move to Wisconsin after bouncing from one New York borough to another, she stayed in Brooklyn to make it on her own. She worked at McDonald’s and as a home health aide, rented rooms in her house for hair stylists to do their work, spent time in a homeless shelter doing people’s hair for free until she finally had enough money to convince the previous owner of her salon building to sell it to her. Oludele’s go-getter attitude, unequivocal style, and in-your-face persona is what brought her to where she is now and it’s only right that we get to know the self-proclaimed “African Creature” that everyone’s been buzzing about. Meet our latest BAUCE: Susy Oludele.

Everyone knows you by the pseudonym, African Creature. But, what is your full name and what does it mean?

Susy: [My full name is] Susan Oluwatoyin Oludele. Well, I lived twice! When I was born my momma named me after my doctor.

How did that nickname come about?

Susy: I used to get teased and bullied and decided to turn that around and use it for something positive to chase my dreams.

Your personality and sense of style are vibrant and full of life. Tell us about the journey you took to finding yourself.

Susy: Every day I’m still finding myself. That process never stops but continues to grow.

Before launching Hair By Susy, you worked at McDonald’s and as a home health aid for some time. What made you decide to become a full-time hairstylist?

Susy: Girl! I got laid off from being a home health aide and I cried for 3 minutes. I stopped crying when I realized that I have a skill that can really make money.

What do you believe makes your brand unique?

Susy: I think just being positive, being myself, striving to be better [and] stepping out of the box. [At Hair By Susy], we care about all of our clients. We love to create and innovate new [hairstyles].

You’ve earned the attention of Beyoncé, Zoë Kravitz and Solange, and every look you’ve created for them has gone viral. In fact, the Lemonade braids that you did are still en vogue since Beyoncé’s album came out. How has your career been like since then? Did you think that your work would have received such a positive response?

Via IG @africancreature Via IG @africancreature

Susy: It’s crazy because I didn’t know [my work] would get so much positive feedback. I can’t count how many times I see that hairstyle. I saw a woman who was kind of mean and I was looking at her like “Girl, you got my hairstyle!” My career has been pretty good and I’m thankful to God for making all of this happen. You just gotta keep going and keep pushing. No weakness.

What advice would you give to an aspiring hairstylist that really helped you reach success when you started?

Susy:

Work, work, work, work, work. Practice, practice, practice. Perfect your craft. Be nice — talent isn’t enough. Know yourself and know your worth. Don’t be afraid to charge what you are worth. Practice new trends. Think about what makes you unique and concentrate on that!

What can we expect next from you? What new projects are currently in the works?