If you walk into any book store, you’ll be able to find thousands of books written about what it takes to be successful in business and ten thousand more books and online articles written about how you need to live your life in order to be successful in your personal life. Well, although those books might be helpful for some, they might not be helpful for others because every person is different. The things that might make you happy in your personal life might not make someone else happy in their personal life… it’s all dependent on the person.

Now, all of these books and online articles may not be a one-size-fits-all match for every person who reads them but there are a few prevalent principles found throughout a lot of those reads that can resonate with lots of people and will be able to apply it to their daily lives. We see all the time how people will have these ideals and dreams they hope to live up to but don’t understand how to achieve them and some of those standards that people try to live up to are unrealistic for anybody to achieve.

It’s time out for all of that. It’s okay to be inspired by others but their dreams aren’t yours to live out. You have to live your own dreams in order to find your own success in business and in life. Take a look at these different qualities to have in order to be successful in business and in life. Which ones do you have and which ones do you feel you lack?

In life and business, you have to have the right attitude

In business, it’s pretty easy to determine what makes a business successful. There are actually several different things that can deem a business successful like:

Expansion

Increasing revenue

Growth in clientele

Growth in employees

All of those things can be the result of a successful business but in life, you don’t see those same results to show that you have a successful personal life. And honestly, the only way one can be successful in business and in your personal life is to have the right attitude about both.

Everybody knows that life isn’t fair and neither is the world of business but regardless of what happens in life and in business, you can’t let defeat overcome your mind. You have to approach both life and business with the right attitude. In doing that, you’ll be able to fully understand that it’s not what happens to you… it’s how you react to what has happened to you and that’s the key to having the right attitude.

In fact, this article from LinkedIn states that having a positive attitude helps you deal with the daily rigors and affairs of life. It can help you to achieve success and happiness in your personal and business life with these certain attributes:

Positive and constructive thinking

Become more goal oriented

Potential to spread your happiness to others

Life and business is scary at times but be fearless

If you are venturing out into the entrepreneurial world it can be a scary thing. You’re risking losing the steady paycheck that keeps your personal life financially stable for a business venture that could take your dreams and ambitions belly-under. It’s perfectly normal to have that fear of the unknown but if you don’t go for what you believe in, you’ll be left forever wondering what if.

Taking on the role of an entrepreneur will definitely be scary at first and taking that first step to becoming an entrepreneur is a brave one but if you want to get ahead as a business owner, you’re going to have to encounter fear on a regular basis. Whether it’s socializing and mingling with complete strangers at networking events or firing a partner who is doing more harm than good for the business, fear in business is ever-changing and you have to be prepared to make tough decisions… you need to have that same approach towards life too.

In life and business, it’s important to establish positive relationships

Nobody wants to be around a grouch at work and in life so that touches a little on the aspect of having the right attitude from above but they go hand in hand… having the right attitude can lead to establishing positive relationships. That’s how you have friends and really good work friends too.

Personal Life

From the perspective of your personal life, positive relationships go for family and friends as well as romantic relationships. How else do people attract friends, you know? If you need a shoulder to cry on, you will have needed to establish a positive relationship with someone.

Business

From the perspective of business, positive relationships go for coworkers, associates, and upper management. With businesses, positive relationships can be a little tricky, especially if you’re in management or own your own company. As a business owner, you’re going to need to establish positive relationships with other businesses so that you can continue to do business with them.

For example, if you were expanding your fashion boutique to a second physical location, you’re going to want to rent fleet trucks from a company that has trucks of various towing capacities to get the job done. With brick and mortar businesses, it’s quite the task to get tools and supplies from one site to the next so in doing business with a particular company, you need to definitely express gratitude.

That simple gesture of gratitude to that fleet truck company will be more willing to work with you again on another project if you needed them all because you set the tone and established a positive relationship with them. When it comes to success, money, expansion, and an increase in clientele can only take you so far but positive relationships can last you a lifetime so just remember, in order to be successful at work, it starts at home.