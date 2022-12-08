We’ve all been there!

Standing in front of our closest where none of the pieces inspires us. Feeling like everything you own is downright dowdy and unflattering.

While you might have once loved the pieces that reside in your wardrobe. There comes a time when that feeling goes.

This may go a long way to explaining why fashion anxiety is becoming increasingly common.

In today’s image-conscious world, we all want to look and feel amazing in whatever we wear. Though that, of course, is easy said than done.

But sometimes, you just have to grab the bull by the horns, step up your fashion game and lift your confidence.

In this article, we’ll explain how you can do that to ensure you feel fabulous every time you put an outfit on.

How to step up your fashion game

In a world full of people, how do you stand out in the crowd?

The golden rule for doing this is to wear clothes that suit your body shape and size.

According to the Kibbe Image Identity System, there are 13 different body types. Most of these go beyond the traditional hourglass, inverted triangle, and apple shapes that women, for too long, have been pigeonholed under.

Understanding the best type of clothes to wear for your body type is a crucial first step towards having a wardrobe you are proud of and feel fantastic wearing.

For instance, loose-fitting or asymmetrical tops are perfect for women with bigger waists as they emphasize their upper body more.

Similarly, women with smaller busts may want to wear tops with bold prints or intricate detail at the neckline, such as frills, ruffles, or bows, to draw attention away from their boobs.

Wardrobe overhaul

When it comes to stepping up your fashion game, the best thing to do is start with as much of a blank slate as you can.

This should involve having a complete overhaul of your wardrobe.

To do this, you will first need to perform an audit of your clothes and a great way to do this is to lay out every single item of clothing you own on your bed.

Once you have done this, make a ruthless decision about what you will keep, what you will sell, what you will give to charity, and what you will throw out or recycle.

It is important to be ruthless because the ultimate aim is to create a wardrobe full of pieces that excite and delight you.

In this respect, less is definitely more. So, start by getting rid of everything you haven’t worn in the last six months (special occasions or seasonal closes excepted) and create some space for new additions.

Buy clothes you LOVE not like

When shopping, it is easy to get into the mindset of buying something you like. However, by doing this, you can quickly end up spending a lot of money on clothing items you will gradually grow tired of.

If you can recognize the difference, try to concentrate on buying something you absolutely love!

We all have clothes we love to bits. Like those awesome Levis we bought from Maplestore, or that fantastic dress we picked up from one of the retail outlets at the plaza.

Remember the feeling you experienced when you first saw those items? Well, if you can apply the discipline to only buy something that replicates similar emotions, you’ll go a long way to creating a wardrobe to be proud of.

What can you repurpose?

Whilst going through your wardrobe, it is worth looking at what, if any, clothes you can repurpose.

Jeans that have ripped too much might be able to be turned into a cool pair of denim shorts that you can wear for the next summer or two.

Likewise, a t-shirt could be cut down into a rad new crop top.

With just a simple bit of tailoring, you can create a handful of major new staples in your collection.

Organise your wardrobe

Even though it might be a little bare at this point, you should take the time to organize your wardrobe space.

Doing this will enable you to gain a clearer understanding of what you have and what you need.

By separating your tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, and pants, you will soon get a feel for what additions you will need to make.

For instance, you might realize that you have several tops you like but only a couple of skirts or pants to match them with. In this case, you can start to create a priority list.

Add statement accessories

It is not just clothes you should focus on to ramp up your style. Another terrific way to do so is to buy some statement accessories.

Whether that be an amazing clutch, a killer pair of boots or heels, a stunning necklace, or an eye-catching scarf, these are all excellent ways of enhancing your look.

Start Shopping

Now comes the fun part. Shopping!

If you want to step up your fashion game, there are two rules of thumb to consider.

Firstly, avoid fast fashion items like the plague, and secondly, focus on quality, timeless items that accentuate your best assets.

Fast fashion is something many of us are seduced by, as we convince ourselves we must have the latest on-trend item.

But aside from its bad reputation, fast fashion, by definition, is something that has a limited shelf life.

Both in terms of appeal, as well sometimes, as the quality of the garments themselves. The more fast fashion pieces you buy, the quicker you are likely to fall out of love with them.

Instead, try and focus on buying quality items you will be able to wear for years. Ideally, ones that are ethically and sustainably made too, These kinds of quality items are special at Myers so many options and styles are available.

While it might involve a bit more of an initial outlay, it will be much more cost-effective in the long run.

Venture out of your comfort zone

We all have a style of clothes we love to wear. But sometimes we need to step outside of our comfort zone.

When buying new pieces leave some room for experimentation. So, if you always wear skinny jeans go for boyfriend jeans instead. Alternatively, if you usually wear midi dresses, mix it up with the odd mini too.

Be sure to wear some different colours to what you usually do as well.

Final Thought

We hope this guide will help you to step up your fashion game and lift your confidence.

What you wear says a lot about who you are and how you express yourself. So whatever you choose to put on, be sure to do so with a smile and a little bit of sparkle.