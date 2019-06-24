7 Ways You Can Start Working From Home Today

Tired of working from nine to five only to be secluded in a non-friendly working environment? Are you a homestay mom who wants to work at home or a freelancer who needs sidelines? Then here are ways to make money at the comfort of your own home. You can also find more work from home ideas here.

1. Be A Freelance Writer

If you have excellent writing skills, then being a freelance writer or content writer may be perfect for you. Being a freelance writer allows you to make your schedule as flexible as you want it to be. You may write whenever you want as long as you meet your deadline.

Most companies offer a flexible and non-monitored schedule as long as you submit the output required. Depending on the contract, you can write the minimum amount of articles, especially if it’s a blog. But if you’re an academic writer, you may have a flexible schedule, but there’s a time limit or deadline for every academic essay or assignment.

If you want to start as a freelance writer, you can follow these tips:

Find your niche. To enjoy writing, you should align the topic with your passion or something you’re interested in.

Look for sites that offer guest postings. When looking for sites, you should find the ones that are related to your niche. Search online or ask from bloggers who might have their own websites.

Develop your skills. You must not stop at the level you’re in. Join online courses or writing seminars so you can further enhance your writing skills.

2. Apply As A Virtual Assistant

Becoming a VA or a virtual assistant is also one way to earn money from home even without a degree. However, some professional jobs offered online may require a specific profession, such as accounting or bookkeeping. But if you know administrative tasks or you’re good at providing customer service, then you can land a job as a VA.

If you’re a starter, you can do the following to become a VA:

Decide on the services you’re going to offer. Focus on one niche first. Develop and be an expert on it before venturing into another service.

Build your online presence. When you’re starting, you can join sites such as Upwork and the like to look for job postings related to what your service is.

Excel on your first jobs. To have returning clients or to become fully part of a company or business, you must give your best. Go the extra mile if you have to. Making a name online because your performance is superb is what will gain you more clients.

3. Work As A Transcriptionist

If you have superb listening skills, then transcribing may be perfect for you. You may be paid with a low income at first, but as you hone your skills, you’ll probably earn more. To learn to maximize your earnings, you can listen to the advice of top business leaders.

If you want to earn a high income with transcribing audio or video files, you must have accurate and fast typing skills. Moreover, your grammar and listening skills must also be great to produce a more accurate transcription.

4. Become A Proofreader

If you don’t like writing, but you have excellent grammar skills, then you can choose to become a proofreader. You also don’t need a degree to become one, but having a degree related to it is a plus.

Depending on your clients, who are mostly website owners, bloggers, self-published authors, and the like, you can offer your services on a per hour or per project basis.

5. Be An Online Tutor

If you want to interact with people, then becoming an online teacher or tutor can give you a decent income, too. More often than not, people are looking for English tutors who can help them enhance their English communication skills. As a result, you are most likely going to have clients from non-English speaking countries like Japan, Korea, China, and others.

Although you can apply even without an English or teaching-related degree, most companies prefer people with a degree for such a position. However, being a native English speaker gives you an edge over other applicants.

6. Do Data Entry

Most jobs you can do at home require an internet connection, but a data entry job requires a high-speed internet connection. It’s because you will work on databases of companies so a low-speed internet connection may hinder you from performing your tasks effectively.

Moreover, it may not require high professional skills or a degree, but you must be accurate and quick at inputting data.

7. Work As A Medical Biller And Encoder

Becoming a medical biller or encoder may require you to have a nationally recognized certification. It’s because you’ll be entering data related to medicine, doctor’s diagnoses and notes, and patients’ medical information.

The main task is to input medical procedures and care relating to insurance data for payment or billing. It’s a stable way to earn an income but may require accuracy to perform the job well.

There are a lot of options that you can do to make a living in the comfort of your own home. Those mentioned above are just some of the ways to do it, and you have to excel in the job you love doing. When you know your passion, you’ll enjoy working instead of just doing it for the money.