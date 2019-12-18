Are you looking for a side-hustle to make some extra cash? Are you tired of your regular 9 to 5 job and want to do something of your own?

If sewing is one of your passions, then we have the perfect solution for you. Your hobby can turn into a profitable business and if you’re dedicated enough, it might even turn into a full-time income!

Why Choose Sewing as a Business?

Sewing isn’t an easy hobby but it can set you apart from the rest. It’s easy to go to a clothing shop and drape yourself with hundreds of options. The perks of fast fashion outlets are that they’re able to deliver cheap but fashionable items in record time.

But, fast fashion clothing lacks individuality and character. And, designing and sewing clothes that fit your own style can bring out the individuality in your work. That’s a big success factor for any business.

If you’re new to sewing, you can’t expect to start a business without first honing your skills. The earlier you start learning, the sooner you can get a head start on your dream.

If you’re serious about learning sewing, you need to buy a good sewing machine. You can read reviews of the best sewing machines at CraftSelection.com and choose the perfect fit for you.

It’s critical to buy a good sewing machine as the speed of your learning and the style you want to develop and adapt depends a lot on it. The importance of a good sewing machine doesn’t end there, it becomes more significant when you start working and need to deliver quality products in a timely fashion to your customers.

So, choose wisely, a good sewing machine can make or break your business.

What Sells Best?

This is a tricky question. How can you figure out what to make that sells the best? Going into a sewing business blindly, not knowing what your customers might like or dislike, is a sure way to fail.

One way you can understand your targeted customers’ preferences is through websites that sell crafts. Websites like Etsy, Zazzle, Shopify, Amazon Handmade, and iCraftGifts are great sources for ideas on what’s hot or not on the market at the moment.

Check out what’s popular in hand-sewn items on the website or what’s selling at high volumes. Also, don’t forget to check out the type of items advertised on search pages.

After thorough research, you’ll have an idea of what’s popular. Point your creativity towards this direction to craft and design ideas that can please the masses.

Another way to do your research is to check out craft fairs and festivals. This will give an idea of what the local vendors or businesses have to offer.

How to Start a Sewing Business with Little Capital

The main goal of a new business is not to make a profit but to minimize costs as much as possible. The first few months will be trying and it will test your patience.

Any business is tough to start with little or no capital. If you already have a sewing machine, materials, threads and fabrics, then it’s easy for you to start your business any time you want and as soon as you like.

There are several ways you can cut costs: repurpose different materials and textiles. Clothes made from recycled fabrics have an added vintage value and you can use this as a marketing tool, turning your business into an environmentally-conscious brand right from the start.

Practice sewing on old shirts and pants. Go sale-hunting in local yard sales and thrift stores. You can easily find repurposed materials and fabrics for sale there.

Sheets can be used in numerous ways and if you find stains or tears, you have enough material to cut around it and use other parts. New buttons are expensive so save money by using buttons from old garments. Even if you don’t like a certain fabric, keep an eye on the buttons. Old and antique buttons can also be a fashion statement and create a unique look for your brand.

How to Price the Products

There’s a fine line you need to maintain when it comes to pricing your products initially. You can’t price your products too high or too low. Too high would scare away customers from your new business and too low would suggest poor quality.

When you start selling, you need to keep the prices a little higher than the cost you incurred to make the item, this will keep the profit margins low. You will be making less profit at first but lower prices will attract more customers.

The cost of the item is not only comprised of the materials you needed to buy, but it also includes all the hard work and sweat you put into the item. If you price it too low, you’ll essentially devalue your work.

Keep your inventory as low as possible. Piling up on products means the money you spent on making them is tied up without a return. You can avoid this by making some parts of your business run on a pre-order basis.

How to Advertise and Sell the Products

You don’t need to set up a shop to advertise your goods in this era of social media. You can buy and sell just about anything online. Create an Instagram or a Facebook page and start posting pictures of different products your business has to offer. This will give you an insight on customer reactions and which items to sew more of.

You can also catalog your products and sell them on online platforms such as Etsy or Amazon Handmade.

The next step would be to create your own website when you start selling products. You can either learn how to create your own website or hire a professional to do so. Either way, you’ll need to invest some money and time into your new venture.

What’s the Endgame?

Practice, practice, practice! Learn different techniques and designs from online videos and tutorials. Each day gives you an opportunity to become a better sewer, with some time and patience.

Always keep up with the craft and the trade, check out local sewing and craft stores and learn from them how you can make your own products better.

Like any other business, you need to be open to new ideas and new directions to keep in touch with the changing times. There is no endgame; the secret lies in always being open to learning. And, that’s how you swing into the sewing business!