Live

10 Popular Destinations That Are Perfect For Solo Female Travelers

Posted on
@VicStyles Solo Female Traveler

Traveling alone as a woman can be daunting your first time, which is why it’s essential to choose a destination that’s safe, easy to navigate, and will give you plenty of opportunities to meet other tourists and locals. That being said, here are ten places around the world that experienced female solo travelers recommend to their fellow adventuristas!

1. Reykjavik, Iceland

solo-travel-reykjavik-iceland

Kristin of Be My Travel Muse says: “Iceland is ranked the #1 safest country in the world by Vision of Humanity, and I can attest, people left their cars running while they went grocery shopping! That’s how sure they are that nobody will steal their car. Iceland’s landscape is so unique and stunning, plus it’s great for a road trip. Reykjavik has social hostels as well, where you can find adventure partners.”

 2. Croatia

solo-travel-croatia

Gloria Atanmo of The Blog Abroad says: “Croats love to chat, they’re very passionate people, and if you’re lucky, they might sing you a song about their love and admiration for black women. I was serenaded in Split, Croatia a few months ago by a group of handsome, tall security guards, and it’s something I’m convinced every black woman needs to experience at least once in their life, ha! And in general, any time I had a question, needed something, or was just minding my own business, there was always a lovely Croatian there anxious and ready to help.”

 3. New Zealand

Girl About the Globe says: “New Zealand is a perfect solo travel destination and is great for the first-timer. It is smaller than Australia, cheaper and really safe to travel around (plus you won’t encounter those strange souls in the outback). If you love the outdoors and adventure sports then this country is for you. The country is popular for those on a working visa and as part of a round the world ticket combining Asia or the Americas on the way. People are down to earth and it’s so easy to travel as a solo; you can even hitchhike if you got stuck (use your own discretion).”

4. Hong Kong

solo travel for females hong kong

Oneika the Traveller says: “Hong Kong is crazy easy to get around– signage is abundant and bilingual (its status as a former British colony means nearly everything is written in both English and Chinese). Communication is thus rarely an issue. The transport links are second to none: the subway (known as the MTR) is fast and ridiculously clean, taxis and buses are everywhere.”

5. London

London

Samantha O’Brochta of Some Call Me Adventurous says: “London is a great place for a solo female traveler. It’s definitely one of the safer major cities of the world, and allows for a lot of freedom as a woman. I have never felt unsafe in Central London. It’s the perfect place for a person to go alone if they want to test out the solo travel experience, whether they are male or female. There’s plenty to do and see, and none of it necessarily involves a partner. Seeing musicals and plays, sightseeing, exploring markets and drinking tea are all activities which don’t need to include another human, and there’s so many people around that you’ll never look out of place for being by yourself.”

 6. Coffee Bay, South Africa

Coffee Bay South Africa

Kristin of Be My Travel Muse says: “Africa gets a bad rap as being a scary place to travel through, and while it’s important to take precautions (here’s a list of them), that doesn’t mean solo female travelers should write it off. I love how laid-back Coffee Bay (and that whole coastline) is and how many cool other backpackers are always passing through. It’s easy to meet other people and go on long walks along the bluffs on the ocean and take in the gorgeous nature. While South Africa does have a pretty high crime rate, the bulk of it is in the cities. I loved the little towns like Coffee Bay where there weren’t many people or worries around at all.”

7. Dubai

Oneika the Traveller says: “The social scene is popping.  Don’t let the conservative religious aspect of the emirate fool you– Dubai is one of the most relaxed places in the Gulf.  Its status as a travel hub and expat haven also bodes well for the nightlife: expect glitzy rooftop mixers and bottomless brunches (yes, you can find alcohol in hotel bars and restaurants with a liquor license) chock full of people looking for a good time.”

8. Paris

Janelle Gould of My French Life says: “The city is full of big name attractions as well as hidden gems. If loneliness becomes an issue, you can sign up for a tour or a class, or join fellow travellers at the Eiffel Tower or at Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris. Alternatively, Paris is the perfect city in which to do nothing, or something that closely resembles nothing. Wander aimlessly and get lost in your thoughts. Enjoy your own company as you take in the colours and the architecture. Pull up a seat by a fountain and watch children and clouds scuttle by. Or while away the hours from a cafe terrace and watch the very stylish Parisians on parade.”

9. Bali

Kiersten of The Blonde Abroad says: “Temples, yoga, relaxing beaches and inexpensive food & accommodation are just a few reasons why Bali is the ultimate solo female travel destination.With a great backpacking culture for young people, budget travelers will always find someone to hang out with. And with all those beautiful beaches, you bet there are some incredible resorts for a little bit of luxe. You’ll be so busy relaxing and soaking up the Balinese culture, you will forget you ever worried about going alone.”

10. Lisbon, Portugal

Meena Thiruvengadam says: “The streets of Lisbon are so alive, you’ll be too distracted by the amazing street entertainment and adorable boutiques to miss having someone to share a meal or coffee with. You could easily spend hours wandering around Sintra and its Pena Palace, and you’re likely to find you aren’t the only solo traveler wandering around. I took a tour and learned that about 60% of the group was in Portugal on their own.”

Not ready to travel alone? Check out one of these black-owned travel groups to find new travel buddies.

Featured Image: @VicStyles
Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
WANT TO LEARN THE SECRETS TO MAKING MORE MONEY?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to get access to weekly money-making tips and motivational messages, and key resources that will transform you into a self-made woman.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.