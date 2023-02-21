Small Space Laundry Appliances: Compact & Convenient

If you’re short on space in your home or apartment, then doing the laundry can become a struggle. If space is finite, you might not have space for a washing machine and a tumble dryer, and you might also be short on space when it comes to ironing, folding and air drying your clothes too.

However, thanks to ever-developing technology, the size of appliances is decreasing. And crucially, this isn’t at the cost of great features that will allow you to make laundry day a breeze. One of the best ways to fit everything you need into the smallest of spaces is to use a compact laundry appliance. So what options are available, and what benefits can they bring?

Washer and Dryer Combos

If you only have space for one laundry appliance in your kitchen, utility room or laundry area; then it’s normally the tumble dryer that’s left out in favour of the washing machine. Because after all, where’s the benefit of drying your clothes if they haven’t been cleaned through washing? And with air drying as an option, it’s a choice many people take if space is at a premium.

There is an option that can give you the best of both worlds, however, and that’s by buying a washer dryer. A washer dryer is a combination of a washing machine and a tumble dryer all in one device, meaning you can benefit from both washing and drying your laundry without the need for two separate appliances taking up space.

And with a combination laundry appliance, you don’t have to sacrifice on features either. One of the most useful is a ‘wash and dry’ setting, where you can wash your laundry then immediately dry it afterwards, all at one push of a button. Other features include sensors that detect when a load is dry, and quick washing and drying cycles.

Portable Washing Machines

If space is at a premium so much that you don’t have space for a single plumbed laundry appliance in your home, then a portable washing machine is a great option to have. Taking up much less space than a traditional washing machine, its portable nature means it can be moved around the house and even taken away to locations where washing machines aren’t easily available.

Portable washing machines are small enough to pack away and store in your cupboard, so they’re especially useful if there is no room at all for even the smallest plumbed washing machine in your apartment or house share. Even foldable options are available, meaning this appliance can take up almost no room at all in your house.

Ventless Dryers

One thing that can really hamstring you when it comes to a tumble dryer is knowing what to do with the vent. When a lot of people rent nowadays, having an exterior vent installed just isn’t a workable solution, so your best bet is to place your tumble dryer near a door or window when in use, pumping the humid air outside.

However, there are tumble drying options available that eliminate the need for an air vent entirely. Ventless dryers, such as condenser tumble dryers, don’t contain an air vent. Instead, the moisture collected from the clothes is stored in an internal tank that can be emptied.

When it comes to space saving, it means you can place your appliance anywhere in your kitchen or laundry space, without having to worry about finding room for it near a door, window or external wall (if you’re installing a fan).

Stacked Washers and Dryers

If floor space is at a premium, but you have enough vertical space, then having stacked washing machines and dryers might be the option for you and your home. But instead of simply placing one appliance on top of the other (which would be difficult given the weight of the appliances and the amount they vibrate when in use), you can find appliances called laundry centers.

Laundry centers are appliances that come with both a washing machine and a tumble dryer, one stacked on top of the other. It makes the most out of available vertical height whilst only leaving the footprint of one appliance.

These appliances vary to the combination washer dryers. Washer dryers only contain one drum, whereas there’s a separate drum for washing your clothes and drying them. That brings the added benefit of being able to wash one laundry pile whilst the other dries.

The Verdict

So there are many different options available to you if space is at a premium but you really want to maximise the impact of your laundry setup in your home. Whether it’s by combining two appliances into one with a washer dryer, or stacking one on top of the other with a laundry center, there are some great solutions available to help make the most of your available space.

And there are also a number of appliances that can make things easier such as ventless tumble dryers, and really compact devices such as the portable washing machine.

Now more than ever it’s important to make every inch of your house count, and thanks to innovative solutions, you can make sure this can be applied to your laundry setup too.