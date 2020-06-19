Six Popular Herbal Medicines That Have Healing Powers

Cultures around the world have relied on herbal medicines for centuries to meet their healthcare needs. Despite many medical advancements, there is still a demand for herbal remedies. Sometimes natural remedies are more affordable and more accessible than conventional medicines, and some people just prefer to use them.

1. Echinacea

Echinacea is a flowering plant and a popular herbal remedy. It has been used in Native American practices to treat many ailments, including wounds, burns, toothaches, sore throat, and upset stomach. The leaves, petals, and roots can all be used in medicine. Echinacea is usually taken as a tea or supplement. Today, it is most popular as a treatment for the common cold.

2. Ginseng

Ginseng is a medicinal plant. The roots are steeped to make a tea or can be dried to make a powder. It is commonly used in Chinese medicine to reduce inflammation and boost brain function, energy levels, and immunity.

3. Cannabis oil

Medical cannabis is a broad term for any cannabis-based medicine that is used to relieve symptoms. Many online sources have cannabis oil for sale, so you should be sure of their quality before you buy it. Most cannabis products have the THC removed, and some may be available on prescription.

4. Ginkgo biloba

Sometimes known as just ginkgo, this is a herbal medicine derived from the maidenhair tree. Ginkgo is native to China and has played a part in traditional Chinese medicine for thousands of years. It remains a popular supplement today, thanks to its range of potent antioxidants. The seeds and leaves are often used to make teas and tinctures, but most modern applications use leaf extract. Some people like to eat the fruit raw or the seeds toasted. Ginkgo is said to help a wide range of ailments, including dementia, mental troubles, sexual dysfunction, and heart disease.

5. Elderberry

Elderberry is an ancient herbal medicine usually made from the cooked fruit of the Sambucus nigra plant. It is a traditional treatment for headaches, nerve pain, toothaches, constipation, viral infections, and colds. Today, it is usually suggested as a treatment for cold and flu symptoms. You can get elderberry as a syrup or lozenge, although some like to cook elderberries with honey or ginger to make their own teas or syrups.

6. St John’s Wort

St John’s Wort is a herbal medicine derived from the flowering plant Hypericum perforatum. The small, yellow flowers are used to make teas, capsules, and extracts. Historically, it was used to help with wound healing and to ease insomnia, depression, and lung and kidney diseases. Today, it is sometimes used to treat mild to moderate depression.

Before taking any kind of herbal medicine, always consult with your Doctor. Some herbal medicines cannot be taken alongside certain medications, and maybe dangerous for those who have certain health conditions, are breast-feeding, or are pregnant. While they can be an effective option instead of or alongside other medicines, always check first to ensure you are using a herbal remedy safely.