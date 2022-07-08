Side Hustles That Can Replace Your Main Job

If you are looking to earn a bit of extra money, it can be easy to do so if you know the right kinds of opportunities to seek out. Whether you want to save for a large purchase, pay off your debt, or just have more savings, a side hustle can help you get there. Depending on how well the pay for your side hustle compares to your full-time job, you might be able to switch to part-time work or even give it up so you can devote more time to the activities that earn you the most.

Real Estate Shares

When you think of real estate, you may think of purchasing homes and renting them or flipping them. You can even hold onto real estate and allow it to grow in value. Many agree that investing in real estate to be one of the best ways to make your money work for you and build wealth. If you are doubtful about making it work for you, you can review a guide on why you may want to consider this side hustle.

Guide Writer

If you are passionate about writing, you could take up a side hustle as a guide writer. You could work for a tourism or real estate business in the area, creating guides on neighborhoods and things to do in the city. As you would be local to the area, you could offer a unique perspective on the area and hidden spots not many people might know about.

Fashion Styling

If you have kept an eye on the current trends, you could work as a fashion consultant for those looking for high-end clothing. Clients sometimes will pay quite a bit of money to get assistant in this area, and you may be able to work as a personal shopper for these high-end clients. You could select outfits or wardrobes for each season. You would spend time meeting with each client to determine what they like, how they see their style, and what their personality is like. If you are a good styler, you could upgrade your side hustle and earn enough to replace your main job.

Education Jobs

If you already teach, you might be able to write curriculum. As a curriculum writer, you would develop teaching materials, such as textbooks and teaching guides. The compensation can be relatively high compared to teaching salaries, so it can be the perfect gig to take on during the summer months when you may have more free time. You can also work as an education training specialist. You might teach workshops or conduct training sessions on certain topics, and you may put together courses and seminars. These specialists also decide what to teach and how to present the materials, and you would evaluate each participant in the session. You can work as an online instructor if you want to work from home. If you have skills in IT or computer science, you may have a particularly valued skill to share with others. You can list this on online freelance platforms for others who may want to be tutored in these areas.