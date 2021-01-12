Earn Extra Income With These Online Side Hustle Ideas

Earning extra is the best way to increase savings, pay off debts faster, and essentially improve your financial standing. And the easiest way to earn more money is to get a side hustle. Thanks to the internet, earning extra bucks is easier than ever. All you need is a laptop or computer and fast, reliable internet.

Included in this list are the easiest side hustles you can find online. While most of these can offer quick cash for emergencies, others would require a sizable investment of your time. Nonetheless, all these side hustles can add valuable skills to your resume.

Online Tutoring

Consider starting a tutoring business if you are strong in English, math, or other academic subjects. Online tutoring can be a casual side hustle that allows you to earn a few hundred dollars each month or turn it into a full-time business.

The beauty of online tutoring is flexibility. You have full control of your time, allowing you to travel anywhere in the world. And you do not even have to dress up for class. All you have to do is make sure that you have a speedy internet connection in whichever part of the world you are in.

Uber/Lyft Driver

Car loans can be expensive and most of us just use our vehicles from getting around town for errands and work. Why not make a profit off your car by driving for rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft? All you need to do is apply, add the app to your smartphone, and wait for ride opportunities.

Driving for rideshare services can be fun. You will never know who you will meet while on the job. However, you have to keep in mind that you still have to pay for the maintenance of your own car and gas. And if you are willing to stay up late until the last call from the bars, you can earn more money.

Virtual Assistant

With plenty of small businesses all over the world, the demand for virtual assistants has increased over the years, as business owners need help with various tasks. Salary for this side hustle can be competitive depending on the type of tasks and the number of hours you spend at work each day.

Daily tasks of a virtual assistant include answering emails and calls, making appointments, booking flights and hotels, and scheduling. Like online tutoring, this side hustle can be done remotely. You can just lounge at home in the comforts of your pajamas while earning hundreds.

Bookkeeping and Tax Preparation



For those with a background in accounting and finance, bookkeeping and financial services might be the best side hustle for you. Plenty of companies outsource their bookkeeping and tax preparation duties. But before you can start, make sure to check with your state for any licensing or certification requirements.

The overhead cost for starting this side hustle business is low. Like any other online jobs, all you need is a computer or laptop and a reliable internet connection. If your client base has grown, you may start bringing in more people to the team and open your own in-person office.

Book Writing

If you love writing, and you actually have some manuscripts waiting to be published, consider a book writing side hustle. Before, the only option for aspiring authors is to have a respected giant publishing company to publish your work. Now, there are plenty of platforms that allow self-publishing.

One downside of self-publishing is that the earnings can be limited. If you are on the fence about whether to choose self-publishing or traditional publishing, consider hybrid book publishing companies. It is a middle ground between the two.

While this book publishing company can offer editing, marketing, and distribution, it gives authors the final say over aspects like cover, title, design, and marketing. Hybrid publishers even connect authors with field experts who have experience publishing best sellers.

Rent Out a Spare Room in Airbnb

If you have a spare room or property, consider listing them on Airbnb for rentals. Though there are upfront costs involved such as room furnishing, repairs, and buying extra toiletries and towels, rentals can be highly lucrative in the long run. With good customer service attested by reviews and feedback, you can easily earn hundreds or even thousands in a short span of time.



Are you ready to earn more money this year? What other side hustles do you think are profitable? Let us know!















