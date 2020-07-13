Is Opening A Hair Salon Business A Good Idea Right Now?

Opening your own hair salon business is an exciting adventure, maybe you are daydreaming about it every day and making plans about what your life could be. However, starting your own business is expensive and requires a lot of work but it’s a great option if you are passionate and want the freedom that comes with being your own boss. With the current situation, opening a new business may be risky, especially in the beauty sector, but there is definitely a demand for it. We have put together some tips to help you figure out what to do.

Is it really for you?

Loving hair and beauty is one thing but having a business dedicated to it is different. You need to make sure you are aware of everything that is involved before starting anything. Accepting that you will work long hours at first but also that you may not earn any money for a while is essential. Unfortunately, too many people expect everything to fall into place as soon as they open their business.

By being an entrepreneur, you need to be open to failure but also being able to take risks. If you’re lazy, broke, or antisocial, opening a new business may not be for you right now.

What do you need to know?

First of all, make sure to have all the licenses and regulations in place required to open your salon. It may depend on the location of your salon but always check with your local council.

You will then need to make sure you find the perfect location for your hair salon business, it needs to be populated enough to attract new customers but also not too close to your competitors to avoid losing any clientele. Being accessible by public transport can also be a big plus when choosing a location, keep in mind that many people don’t have a car and may visit you by bus or train but also try to get some parking spaces allocated to your salon too.

Buying products for your salon, such as shampoos, chairs, scissors, brushes, mirrors and more, is an important step. You will need to talk to distributors to find what price range works for you, don’t hesitate to negotiate prices and ask for advice or samples.

What about starting a hair salon business from home?

Because of the current situation, you may feel more at ease working in the comfort of your own home. It will be cheaper, and you will have more flexibility of course, but you will still need to acquire the adequate accessories and equipment, you can’t just sit your customer on a dining chair.

Before turning your office into a hair salon business, you need to double-check all the legalities around it. You may need to check with your landlord or mortgage provider if you can turn your property into a business place. We would also advise you to insure your goods in case anything happens, bear in mind that your home insurance may not cover that.