Serving As The Face Of Your Brand – Ideas & Advice For You

Businesses, in general, seem much more approachable when they’re personable and willing to take a front-facing view. Corporations that seem faceless rarely inspire goodwill in us, especially when we couldn’t name a single person working at that company outside of maybe the CEO.

Some companies get around this by using a mascot in order to better serve as the face of their corporation. We might think of the Michelin Man for Michelin tyres, or the Burger King for… well, you understand the point.

That said, for small businesses especially, serving as the figurehead for your own brand can be a fantastic step in the right direction. Not only does this give you the chance to seem like a familiar face, but it also helps you design your brand in your image, prioritizing the matters you deem most important, allocating resources by expanding in certain areas, and making your values known so that your business can better develop them.

In this post, we’ll discuss a few techniques for achieving exactly that, while still mediating a proper and forthright approach to business management:

Consider The Kind Of Figurehead You’d Like To Be

It’s very important to think of the kind of leader you’d like to be. After all, you’re not just a fresh and smiling face, but also a stand-in for the values your firm represents. You need to embody them in this role as a proponent of your company. For instance, simply knowing the names of all of your staff is key. Knowing your business goals and constantly understanding what working life is like for those you employ, as well as how the two converge, can help you avoid being lost in your bubble.

For some, understanding to serve as the face of a brand means knowing who they are to begin with. You can achieve this by taking a strong-Interest Inventory geared towards helping you understand your character traits, your personalty type, and where your strengths may or may not lay. This can help you avoid trying to be a full-singing, full-dancing mascot instead of an actual present, a three-dimensional figurehead.

Consider How Present You’ll Be

Part of this, of course, is achieved by knowing to what degree you’ll be a present figurehead for your business. For some people, simply having their smiling photograph displayed on the website is enough. Having a few professional shots taken on a greenscreen can help your image naturally embedded within the larger web design layout you have used.

For some, using their face as the image of their company’s social media profiles, or in a pinned post, or as part of video instructions detailing how to use the service is key. For others, being present in every single video advertisement, radio jingle, or welcoming callers to your phone line will work appropriately. If you can achieve that, then you’ll be in the best possible place for required work.

Work On Your Presentation Skills

Of course, as a figurehead, it’s important to note that you’ll be the presence people look to when thinking of your brand. It’s good to refine your capabilities, then.

Presentation skills, such as looking at a camera and confidently explaining your products, being able to give stage shows and public speaking using training services to help you develop those skills (toastmasters serving as a prime example), as well as interpersonal communication skills such as eye contacting and firm hand-shaking where appropriate is key.

You don’t have to be the coolest customer, or look like you’re from a Hollywood movie. You just have to make sure you’re dressed well, and confident in your company. This way, you can present yourself with care and consideration, and even if you don’t make the best of friends with everyone you’ll meet, you may gain their professional courtesy and respect.

Network Appropriately

It’s also good to network appropriately as a figurehead for your business. Serving as a public presence is more than just being a marketing mascot, but being an actualized part of your firm. This might mean meeting clients with gratitude. It might mean attending business convention attendance. It also means connecting yourself with others in the industry should you wish to, even on relatively distant but professional terms.









