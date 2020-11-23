Security Mistakes Small Business Owners Are Often Guilty Of

Security is something that all companies need to be concerned with today. It seems a day does not go by without news of a data breach, and this is only the large breaches that are shown on the television and published across the Internet. There are then the cyber attacks that companies try to keep under wraps. Either way, it is vital to recognise that your business is a target, and if you are making any of the mistakes mentioned below, you are giving these hackers an easy way in…

Believing it will not happen to you – This is undoubtedly the biggest mistake that business owners make today. They assume that they will not suffer a data breach because they are not a target. After all, why is a hacker going to target a small firm like yours when there are bigger fish to fry? Well, they see your firm as an easy payday. They know you won’t have a security department or an advanced security system, and so they view you as simple prey. No matter the size of your business or the industry you operate in, security is a must.

Failing to teach your employees about the best security practices – Did you know that the vast majority of data breaches are employee attacks? Although malicious breaches can take place, the vast majority of these incidents occur because of a security mistake. This could be that your employee has not saved a file properly, they have fallen victim to an email scam, or it could be that all of their passwords are the same and easy to guess. This highlights the importance of enforcing a security policy and training your employees in security matters. Once your workforce realises how vital security is to the business and their job role, they will take active measures to safeguarding their business use.

Not having a disaster recovery plan in place – No matter how much you have invested in security, you still need to have a disaster recovery plan in place. This will ensure that you can quickly and efficiently respond to any issues so that the damage is minimised.

Failing to secure all systems – Nowadays, we live in such a connected world; it seems that everything we use is connected to the Internet and integrated with other devices in some way or another. Because of this, security needs to be a priority for all of your systems, be it your business fax system or telephone system. Don’t let one element of your operations let your entire security plan down.

If any of the errors below sound familiar, you need to act as quickly as possible to fix the vulnerability. The sooner you do this, the better. Every day you continue operating with one of the flaws that have been discussed is a day that you are putting your business and your customers’ data at risk.















