Getting engaged is one of the most exciting, thrilling times in your life. However, the bubbling joy of sparkling diamonds and a life-long commitment on the horizon is often followed by the intense stress wedding planning brings along. It’s no secret that weddings are expensive affairs that require months of thorough planning. However, the mounting stress induced by a wedding celebration’s hefty price tag is nothing a detailed budget can’t fix.

Before setting a budget, it’s essential to figure out who will be contributing financially and who will be attending. Once you’ve pinned down the logistics, start listing typical expenses, keeping track of any new developments along the way. Though weddings are usually a single-day affair, brides-to-be typically have ample time to plan the finer details and assemble teams of wedding reception and ceremony insiders including wedding planners, catering services, photographers, and—of course—the guests.

With a long list of expenses in hand, you might be nervous about the bills known to ambush newlyweds when the dust of wedding nuptials settles. Throughout the planning process, it’s worth keeping in mind that a wedding isn’t just another party but a once-in-a-lifetime event that you’ll want to remember forever. Instead of stressing yourself out over costs, acknowledge there are some occasions worth the high price. Picking and choosing certain aspects to splurge allows you to pin-down big-ticket items and save on non-essential elements.

The wedding rings

Once married, your wedding ring becomes an accessory you’ll wear every day for the rest of your life. It’s wise to spend extra picking a durable band that can handle day-to-day wear-and-tear. However, your ring is more than a shiny piece of jewelry. It’s a daily reminder of the vows you made, symbolizing the never-ending love between you and your partner.

As you fine-tune your budget, set aside room for a quality wedding band from a luxury jewelry maker and leave with a ring that will put a smile on your face every time you catch a glimpse.

A wedding coordinator

You probably already know about wedding planners, but hiring a coordinator is a worthwhile expense that many couples overlook. A wedding planner oversees pre-wedding planning, helping you pin-down details and tackle negotiations.

On the other hand, a wedding coordinator is a go-to person who makes sure everything goes smoothly on the big day. All you should be concerned with on your wedding day is enjoying the festivities and savoring every moment. A coordinator can field questions and take care of issues during your wedding day, so you’re free to be fully present during your special day.

Photographers and videographers

Though an abundance of smartphone cameras will surely capture special moments during your big day, chances are, you’ll likely want professional photos to relive memories rather than relying on guests with sub-par videographer skills.

Wedding photos and videos are the most tangible mementos from your big day, which is why it’s well worth it to hire a credible, experienced wedding photographer to take candids and portraits. Hiring a videographer is also a great idea if you want to capture both big and small moments.

Lighting

One of the easiest ways of altering a room’s ambiance is through lighting. Not only will it make for beautiful candid wedding photos, but it can become a unique design element, drawing in oo’s and aw’s from wide-eyed guests. Investing in paper lanterns, uplighting, or fairy lights can help you cut costs in the design department because it grabs guests’ attention. As a bonus, with good lighting, you can show off the wedding dress you spent grueling hours picking out and sizing.

The food experience

Weddings often get a bad reputation for serving mediocre food. If you’re planning a classic, mass-catered meal, you may end up with a forgettable dinner. Leaving your guests with not just a memorable wedding but a unique food experience will keep your guests reminiscing about your night for years to come. Consider fun mini foods, or hire you and your partner’s favorite food joint to cater your event.

Parting thoughts

Your wedding day is one of the most notable moments in your lifetime. Instead of wasting time and energy penny-pinching every expense, recognize that some aspects deserve extra funding to ensure perfect execution.
















