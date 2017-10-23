Earn

Stack Your Coins: Here’s How I Saved $1,000 In Two Months

mm
Posted on
Money

Don’t say you can’t until you’ve tried. Here’s what I did.

Share
Share
Reddit
Pin
Pocket
Shares 38

If someone were to tell you right now, based on your current income and all of your bills that you had, to save $1,000 within the next two months, would you believe that you could do it? What if I told you that it was possible? I know you may be giving me the side-eye or screaming “How, Sway?!” at your computer screen, but it is possible to pocket an extra $1,000 using practical budgeting,  hard work, and creativity.

One-thousand dollars sounds like a huge number, but if you had eight weeks to save up that amount, then you only need to save or generate $125 a week. I wanted to see if this would work, so I used my life and my own funds as the starting point. I began by making note of all my income and all of my expenses. Once I laid out how much money I had coming in versus how much was going out, I then looked at items I spent the most money on once the bills were paid. I found several areas where I knew that if I cut back, I could save almost $100 a week.

Next, I took a practical approach on how I could generate income based on my skill-set and demand to create different streams of income. Using the model of saving money and generating money, I came up with a few ways a BAUCE could either save money or generate up to $1,000 in two months.

Here’s how to save $1000 in two months

Manicures and Pedicures: A lot of women’s budgets include getting their nails done as a necessity. Let’s say you spent $80 on a manicure and pedicure every two weeks. If you went without getting a mani and pedi for two months you would save $320 dollars.

Entertainment: How many times a week do you go out to eat or hang out with friends? For argument’s sake, let’s say you went out twice a month and spent $50. If you stayed in or invited friends over to your home instead, you would save $200.

Food: Bring your breakfast, lunch, and snacks to work. Most people will opt to bring their lunch but they rarely remember the $4 coffee and the $5 bagel with eggs and bacon that’s purchased every morning for breakfast. And you definitely don’t remember to count the number of times you go to the vending machine or corner store for a midday snack. If you spent $10 a day on snacks and breakfast, then that means you spend $200 a month. If you began to bring your own breakfast, lunch, and snacks to work, you could save up to $400 dollars in two months.

Re-examine your bills: Look at your cable and phone bills. Do they have any specials where you could get a discount? I took a look at my current cell phone bill and realized I was paying a fee that I didn’t even need. That shaved off $20 from my monthly bill.

Monthly subscription bills: Magazines, Netflix, Hulu, and whatever cool monthly box subscriptions you receive with random items per month all add up. Re-examine what subscriptions you need and don’t need. Decide what can go — even if it’s just for two months.

Couponing: Spending money on groceries is an expense that we can’t go without but we can develop a new way to save. Couponing is a great way to help alleviate the grocery bill and save some extra cash. Using basic couponing skills, I was able to save $50 on groceries for the month.

Here’s how to generate $1,000 in two months

Maybe you’ve looked at your income and your bills and you don’t see where you can budget because expenses are super tight. In this case, you need to generate additional streams of income.

Working overtime: One way to generate extra income if you have a 9-5 is to do overtime. Some of the benefits of doing overtime at your job is that you don’t have to pick up an extra job. You may also be able to receive time and a half while doing overtime at your current job.

Surveys: Believe it or not you can make up to $100 for participating in a survey. Some colleges will pay students and non-students to participate in surveys for their research projects. You can also participate in general surveys online and receive payment.

Sell your clothing: You might be sitting on a gold mine and you don’t even know it. Go through your clothing and other items that you can sell and take them to your nearest Salvation Army or Buffalo Exchange and cash in on clothing you don’t plan on wearing.

Charge for your talent or skill: Are you the friend that can cook or make the best coquito during the holiday season? Are you good at creating resumes or editing work? It’s time to start charging people for things you would normally do anyway. Even if it’s a small fee you can create a side hustle from a talent you already possess. You can start by signing up with Fiverr or Upwork.

Buy and Sell Domain names: In the world of the .com you can buy and sell domain names. Grab a pen and paper, choose a niche, think of some hot keywords within the niche, purchase a  domain name, and then sell it. Flippa is a great place to start.

BAUCES, there is nothing like having some money in your savings account for a rainy day or an emergency. What tips would you add to help save or generate $1,000 in two month?

Share
Share
Reddit
Pin
Pocket
Shares 38
Related Items:
Click to comment

Go ahead, boo. Tell us what you think.

To Top
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
Turpis dis amet adipiscing hac montes odio ac velit? Porta, non rhoncus vut, vel, et adipiscing magna pulvinar adipiscing est adipiscing urna. Dignissim rhoncus scelerisque pulvinar?
GET IT NOW
500% MORE SUBSCRIBERS
EFFICIENCY
BOOST YOUR SALES
CREATIVITY
INSPIRE YOUR VISITORS
BE UNIQUE
CREATE UNIQUE POPUPS
READY TO BUILD YOUR EMPIRE LIKE A BAUCE?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Sign up for our free newsletter to get the motivation and resources you need to become a self-made woman. We put you on to the best info out there. For real.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER
All rights reserved © Company Name, 2014
Dolor aliquet augue augue sit magnis, magna aenean aenean et! Et tempor, facilisis cursus turpis tempor odio, cursus montes ac turpis. Ultrices! Massa integer augue ridiculus adipiscing, massa cras pid. Turpis placerat scelerisque, vut odio mus non, mattis porttitor, nunc odio, turpis tortor sit? Pid amet, sed facilisis.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tandempo
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim donus
  • Montes vutario lacus quis arcupolisio
  • Leftomato denitro oculus tepircos den
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas popupius
  • Afrenius globalus spiritum tandempo
  • Fitatos vutario lacus quis arcup delis
Do you want massive traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want more traffic?
Dignissim enim porta aliquam nisi pellentesque. Pulvinar rhoncus magnis turpis sit odio pid pulvinar mattis integer aliquam!
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia montes
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum quis
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix digit
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul pat turtulis
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico vutario
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul den lacus
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER AND START INCREASING YOUR PROFITS NOW!
* we never share your e-mail with third parties.
Do you want massive traffic?
Scelerisque augue ac hac, aliquet, nascetur turpis. Augue diam phasellus odio lorem integer, aliquam aliquam sociis nisi adipiscing hacac.
  • Goblinus globalus fantumo tubus dia
  • Scelerisque cursus dignissim lopatico
  • Montes vutario lacus quis preambul
  • Leftomato denitro oculus softam lorum
  • Spiratio dodenus christmas gulleria tix
  • Dualo fitemus lacus quis preambul bela
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxMDAlIiBzcmM9Imh0dHA6Ly93d3cueW91dHViZS5jb20vZW1iZWQvajhsU2NITzJtTTAiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBhbGxvd2Z1bGxzY3JlZW4+PC9pZnJhbWU+
* we never share your details with third parties.
ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.
WANT TO LEARN THE SECRETS TO MAKING MORE MONEY?
Sorry, we only roll with all-stars.
Join our mailing list to get access to weekly money-making tips and motivational messages, and key resources that will transform you into a self-made woman.
Your Information will never be shared with any third party. Promise.
The Mockup World.
This is Photoshop's version of Lorem Ipsum. Proin gravida nibh vel velit auctor aliquet. Aenean sollicitudin, lorem quis bibendum auctor, nisi elit consequat ipsum.
2017 (C) All rights reserved.
JOIN OUR CREW.*
BAUCE is a lifestyle site for self-made women. Join our mailing list for weekly emails that will help you boost your income, motivate you, and transform your life.