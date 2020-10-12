How to Reward Your Employees This Holiday Season

In the current climate, everybody is worried about spending Christmas in a new lockdown. For you businesses owners out there, you might be wondering how you can show your appreciation for your employees during this particularly difficult year. Rest assured, there are still ways to show how grateful you are by treating them with little gifts or gestures.

Advent Calendars

An advent calendar is simple, but sweet. You could start the festive season off right by giving your employees an advent calendar. It lets them know you’re thinking about them. They can tuck into chocolate, and potentially share the sweet treats with their little ones. You could also include a special surprise on the last day. Perhaps a note revealing they get an extra day off next year or a miniature bottle of their favourite spirit. An advent calendar can give you some time to get creative.

Hampers

Now this one is definitely budget dependent. There are several routes you can take when it comes to giving out hampers to your employees. You could opt for luxury corporate selections – filled with the finest food and wine. Or if you want to make things a little more personal, think of things each team member likes and tailor a hamper to their tastes. It depends on the size of your team, and how much you want to spend.

Gift Vouchers

Gift vouchers are tried and tested, and have always been a popular choice for employers. It’s difficult to please everyone, and a gift card allows your employees to pick their own presents. If you’re worried about the voucher not being personal enough, you could accompany it with a hand-written card. This thoughtful touch shows you care and you’ve taken time of your schedule to individually thank them.

Holiday Bonus

If your business has boomed during lockdown, it’s definitely worth sharing the wealth with your employees. They have worked hard during an incredibly difficult time and deserve to be rewarded. You could present it in a fun way, for example: putting a check in an ornament or stocking. However, if you have struggled this year and can’t afford to give a bonus then please don’t feel the pressure to. Your team will understand.

No matter what you give your employees this holiday season they will appreciate the gesture. It's a tough time but you're working through it together. Do you have any thoughts on what you'll get for your team this year?
















