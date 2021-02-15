Looking for a new job is a time-consuming, stress-inducing process. Whether your employer laid you off or you’re searching for a higher paying position, job hunting is a source of anxiety for many hopeful applicants. Not only is it time-consuming, but it can be incredibly daunting to apply to dozens of jobs, knowing you likely won’t hear back from many employers. Should you receive zero responses—all-too-common during job searches—you run the risk of draining yourself emotionally with each rejection.

Although finally landing an interview is an encouraging development, you now face nerve-wracking interviews. Preparing for your initial meeting by researching the position and the company is essential if you plan on moving forward in the process. You’ll also want to go over your qualifications pre-interview to avoid awkward lulls and prep yourself for face-to-face interactions with the hiring manager.

After hours of preparation, hearing a “no” after undergoing a round of interviews is frustrating. However, remember to stay calm. Rejection is merely a momentary setback that allows you to refine your resume and assess the reasons certain employers passed you up. Before you give up entirely, look into typical reasons employers aren’t calling back and implement your findings into a new-and-improved approach.

Background check screening

All too often, hiring managers overlook applicants with a criminal record in favor of applicants with a clean background check. Since many positions draw large applicant pools, it’s hard to remain competitive with a tainted report. Throughout the process, remember you aren’t alone, as job-hunting with a criminal record is more common than you may think. If possible, consider consulting with legal professionals from Bangerter Law to aid with sealing or expunging criminal records.

Resume is lacking

Many job postings become quickly overrun with applicants, allowing employers to be selective with whom they offer interviews. Applicants should create unique, eye-catching resumes to ensure they stand out among the crowd. For example, employers often list specific skills in their job posting their ideal candidate should possess. If you include buzzwords from the job posting in your resume, you’re more likely to capture the attention of potential employers.

Don’t let something as simple as grammatical errors or structural inconsistencies keep you from landing your dream job. Be sure to thoroughly look over your resume— enlisting a set of fresh eyes—before you submit it to the hiring manager.

You are under/overqualified

More often than you may think, employers pass on applicants with too much experience. Suppose you have years of industry experience and are applying for an entry-level position. In that case, employers may skip over your application out of fear you’ll quickly outgrow the position.

Alternatively, you should consider applying for positions within your wheelhouse instead of pining after offers out of your experience range. Though a high-paying executive position may sound intriguing, you may be missing the necessary qualifications many tough high-level jobs require.

Too many applications

While it may seem like a cop-out, sometimes employers are bombarded with applications, causing them to go radio-silent on passed-over applicants. However, it’s always smart to follow-up, especially if this position is one you’ve had your eye on. The job market is highly competitive, which is why your resume must be polished and unique, especially when fighting for entry-level positions available post-graduation.

The position was filled or no longer exists

Hiring processes differ among employers, and for some, listings for outside applicants are simply a formality. If employers have someone internally lined up or receive a trusted source referral, the interviewing process will freeze before it even begins. Avoid being too hard on yourself when a listing suddenly goes missing. Oftentimes, it has nothing to do with your capabilities and everything to do with internal employer bias.

The bottom line

There are numerous reasons employers ghost prospects along the application process. Avoid the post-interview blues by keeping your head up, fine-tuning your resume, and learning from every no you encounter.















