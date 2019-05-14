Stop Working to Pay the Bills And Start Pursuing Your Passions

Surveys have shown that millions of people across the country are dissatisfied with their jobs. Low salaries, limited opportunities for advancement, hostile working environments, difficult employers, and the inability to adequately balance their home and work lives are some of the top reasons this occurs. Ultimately, it leads to feelings of anxiety, depression, and an unfulfillment that can last a lifetime.

If you are among those that are unhappy with where you work, perhaps it’s time to make a change. The job might be what pays your bills at the moment, but spending years in dismay is no way to live. You may feel trapped or believe that it’s too late to chase a dream, but that’s far from the truth.

How do you quit your unfulfilling job and find a career you’re passionate about? Let’s dig into the details.

Don’t Quit – Just Yet

As difficult as it may be to get yourself out of bed every day to get to work, keep going. You don’t want to jump the gun and quit your current job without having a backup plan in place. Depending on how long it takes you to identify and obtain your dream job, you could be in a world of financial trouble. So, look at your current position as a stepping stone towards your passion.

Determine What a Dream Job Looks Like

What do you want from a career? Evaluating where you are currently, what are some things you like and dislike about it? Are you looking for a job that provides more flexible hours? Do you want to work for another company or launch your own business idea? Perhaps you’re great at accounting but would prefer to buy accounting firms for sale than work for another organization so you can call the shots and choose your clientele. Write down everything you’re looking for in a new career so you can start researching the best opportunities to consider.

Think About What Interests You

Your passions are often directly linked to things that interest you. Take time to think about what things bring you the most joy or intrigue your interests. If you love children, for example, you might become an elementary school teacher. If you’ve always wanted to get into the culinary industry, you could work at a restaurant or a company that provides catering services in San Diego. There’s nothing off limits so think long and think big.

Consider Your Current Skills

What are you good at? Your current skills can often lead you towards a dream job. Much like you would when drafting a resume, list all of your professional and personal skills. If you’re a great problem-solver, for instance, you could become a business consultant. For those who are good at manual labor, there are plenty of opportunities from becoming a general contractor to an automotive mechanic. If your skills don’t lead you to something you’re passionate about, don’t worry as there are plenty of training and educational resources to help you develop the necessary skills.

Talk to Others

You may have a good idea of what you’d like to do for a career, but are you sure it’s going to bring you joy? It can seem rewarding to be a teacher, doctor, or business owner, but that’s from the outside looking in. You don’t want to get into a position where you’re just as unhappy or even more dissatisfied with your next career. The best way to figure out if a career path is the best option is to get information from those who work in that field already. Talk with friends, family members, and business professionals you may know about their jobs. Find out what is involved and what they like and dislike about their career.

There’s nothing like spending 10, 20, or even 30 years doing something that brings you no satisfaction. After long, it will begin to weigh on you physically and mentally. Though you’re simply trying to make sure the bills are paid, the truth is you could be doing something you’re passionate about while also making a living. Use the above-mentioned advice to begin putting together lists that will help you identify career choices that will give you more satisfaction out of life.