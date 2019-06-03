How To Tap Into the Power of Being Your Authentic Self

You can have all the money, cars, houses, businesses, friendships, and personal relationships in the world, but if you don’t have a true sense of self – life just isn’t as fulfilling. Though many today try to conform to the demands and opinions of society, when you’re fully aware of who you are and where you’re going in life, there’s amazing power in that.

A person who is comfortable being their authentic selves isn’t swayed by any circumstances or people. They are who they are at the core and no one or nothing can change that (unless it’s warranted and for the best).

Unfortunately, not too many people today willing to stand in their truth. For one reason or another, they feel it is best to put on a mask and be something they’re not. This concept can work for a while, but with time keeping up the facade becomes stressful and overwhelming.

Tapping into the power of being your authentic self isn’t something that happens overnight. It will take practice, patience, perseverance, honesty, and vulnerability, but if you can master that, the results are worth it. Below, are some suggestions on how you can begin taking off the mask and standing proud in your authentic self.

Learn Your History

If you want to know who you truly are, you have to start at the beginning. Your roots and ancestry can be the keys to unlocking truths about yourself and your family that help you to stand strong in who you are as an individual. One method for learning about your heritage is to take a DNA test. Those test results can provide you on information such as your ethnic background. You can use this information to research the culture, values, and beliefs of your distant relatives.

Love What Makes You Different

Everyone tries so hard to fit in. To look an ideal way and have what others have. Yet, if everyone were really the same, wouldn’t life get pretty boring? It’s time for you to realize that yes, you are different, but you have your own purpose that when tapped into brings meaning to the world. So, instead of listing all the things you wish you could change or wish that you had, start giving yourself praise for your differences and where you are in your own journey through life.

Start Doing What Makes You Happy

All too often people hold back on chasing their dreams or even simply doing things they love for fear of being judged or different from the others. Don’t sacrifice your happiness for anyone. Do what puts a smile on your face every day. If you like music, don’t be afraid to dance. If you’re a poet, start going to cafes and open mic nights. If you love painting, buy some canvases and get to work. If you’ve always wanted to start your own business, start making a plan to leave that corporate job and do what you love. The closer you get to do things that bring you happiness, the more you can stay true to your authentic self on a regular basis – without shame.

Be Open, Honest, and Vulnerable With Yourself and Others

If you’re going to be your authentic self you have to step out of your shell. Don’t be afraid to share who you are with others as you learn more about yourself. Be honest about what you like and dislike, set healthy boundaries, and most importantly, don’t be afraid to be imperfect or flawed. Contrary to popular belief, vulnerability is a strength and not a weakness. When you realize how easy it is to be yourself and how much lighter you feel without the mask and pretending, it becomes easier to just be who you are.

You only get one shot at life so you might as well give it all you’ve got. You are here for a purpose. Not to blend in with others or conform to what society wants you to be, but to stand out in your differences and truth and make a difference in the world. If you really want to succeed in life, you must start by identifying and becoming your authentic self. Practice the above tips on a regular basis until it becomes second nature. The difference you feel, the mountains you’re able to climb, and the successes you’re able to reach will be like nothing you ever imagined before.