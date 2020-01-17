These Are The Horse Races You Don’t Want To Miss This Year

The 2020 racing calendar will soon be upon us and it’s packed with events that you won’t want to miss. If you’ve already done the Kentucky Derby and are looking for something to up the ante, then this list is for you! These are the top races that 2020 has to offer for racing fans to add to their diaries. Don’t forget to get in on the action and place your bet (check out this site for Timeform racing tips).

Cheltenham Festival – Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival is the embodiment of the sport and is four days of thrilling races, anticipation adrenalin-fueled action. Whether you’re new to horse racing or it’s a sport you’ve loved for years, Cheltenham Festival is a must-visit in 2020. The feature race is the Champion Hurdle which takes place on Tuesday and is the most sought-after prize for two-mile hurdlers. Wednesday showcases the Queen Mother Champion Chase while Thursday is for long-distance hurdlers who compete in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Friday is the highlight of the Jumps season – the Gold Cup.

Grand National – Aintree Hurdle

The Grand National at Aintree is a hotly anticipated race every year and 2020 looks set to be no different. The three-day meeting attracts millions of views and more than 150,000 people will descend onto the course to watch the horses in person. This meeting is particularly popular for betting and with contenders like Tiger Roll and Pleasant Company expected to perform well, 2020 will be an eagerly watched event. Saturday’s Grade 1 Betway Aintree Hurdle will be one to watch out for especially.

Royal Ascot – Diamond Jubilee Stakes

Royal Ascot provides fans with a wealth of fantastic races, with Wednesday’s Prince of Wale’s Stakes Group 1 race and the Ascot Gold Cup on day three. The Coronation Stakes is held on Friday and sees the competitors battle it out for the £305,525 prize, but it’s the Diamond Jubilee Stakes on a Saturday that fans really enjoy. It’s the highlight of the event and offers winners a chance at an impressive £340,000 prize purse.

Goodwood Festival – Qatar Sussex Stakes

The Qatar Goodwood Festival is held in late July through early August for a glamourous five-day meeting that is set in one of the most luxurious locations. The real highlight of this event is the £1 million Qatar Sussex Stakes on Wednesday, but there is also Ladies’ Day and four Group races on Friday to enjoy as well. Existing fans and those visiting for the first time won’t want to miss the Stewards’ Cup on Friday and the wonderful sight of the six-furlong cavalry charge.

St Leger Festival – St Leger Stakes

The St. Leger Festival will take place in September 2020 and promises to be a wonderful four-day event of great racing and entertainment. The festival kicks off with the Leger Legends race which raises money for charity and is also a great opener to the event. Interspersed with Ladies’ Day and Gentleman’s Day, the true flagship event of this meeting is the St Leger Stakes – a showpiece race that has given the sport some of the most treasured and acclaimed horses in history. This is a must-see race for next year and always has a special atmosphere.