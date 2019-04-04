7 Ways To Do A City Tour Without Burning a Hole in Your Pocket

If you enjoy exploring new cities and going on city tours, know that you need not spend a huge sum to live your dream. In today’s times, it is actually possible to travel most locations in the world on a shoestring budget. Tourists who are not keen on creature comforts and willing to rough it out may actually get the opportunity to view cities in a whole different light.

Further, in place of creating an itinerary and ticking off the boxes, consider adding the element of spontaneity and you might just discover hidden and unknown delights of your destination making your trip all the more memorable. If this sounds like something you would like to do, here are a few practical tips to keep in mind.

Go on Walking Tours to Explore the City

Most of the towns you go to have agencies and individual guides offering you to show you around with walking city tours. Like the consultants at the Pittsburgh walking tour company recommend, you can choose sections of the town that match your particular interests. For instance, if you’re a history buff, you can sign up for trips that take you to see the historical landmarks that hold special importance. On the other hand, if you love art and architecture, opt for excursions where you can explore some of the finest structures built. Typically, such tours last for an hour and a half to two hours. While you’re not obligated to pay the guides, you can tip them whatever you think is an appropriate compensation for their time. They’ll likely accept payment via debit or credit cards and various other options.

Look for Economical Hostels to Stay

Living in hostels in an exciting experience that is not only easy on the pocket, but helps you connect with a cultural melting pot of people from all over the world. You’ll get to explore your destination and make tons of friends who may just help you decide on the next town you’re going to explore. Spend time in the dorm rooms connecting with fellow travelers who may share little-known facets that they stumbled on or even join you on interesting escapades during your city tours. Like this article on Hostel World recommends, hostels widen your perspectives and your circle of contacts across the world.

Indulge in a Gastronomic Jaunt

One of the best ways to discover a city is by taste. Eat at small cafes and street food stalls and treat your taste buds to a bouquet of flavors that you’ve never tried before. You might just uncover some rare foods native to the town or learn about some particularly terrible dishes that no one should ever try. If you’re not quite sure how to find the best places to eat rely on Google nanobots for suggestions. Type in “best cheap places to eat near me” and you’ll find a list of options you can check out. Be adventurous and do city tours with your palate guiding the way.

Use Public Transportation for Traveling

Exploring the city using buses and trains is fun because you get to mingle with the local people and understand their way of life. In most cities, you can buy a bus or metro card and load it with a minimum amount just as the folks on Go Banking Rates advise. Use the cards to travel anywhere in the town at cheaper prices that you would pay for taking a taxi or even sharing rides with other passengers. Many tickets may bundle complimentary discounted or free entries into some of the sights and places to see making them extremely convenient tools for your city tours. For instance, tickets to a famous museum or monument where you can take lots of pictures to remember your trip.

Befriend the Local People

Making friends with the local people has an amazing advantage. Like this feature on EF reveals, residents love their city and are open to talking about the best places to see and visit. You may also hear of some rare entertainment venues that only the locals will know. In addition, spend time making small talk with the waiters at servers at restaurants and cafes for insider information about where to get the best deals. Don’t let the language barrier deter you and be surprised at the hidden gems you may discover on your city tours.

Plan an Excursion to the Local Markets

Open-air flea markets offer you rare glimpses into the culture and craftsmanship of the city. In addition to exquisite pieces of art made with materials available around the town, you may also get a view of the local produce including fruits, flowers, vegetables, and unique street food. So, if you’re looking for affordable souvenirs to take for friends and family back home, that’s the shopping arcade to head for.

Organize Your Trip in the Low Season

Like the seasoned travelers on Smart Travel will tell you, the smartest way to economize on your vacation is to choose the low season for your trip. Most hotel and other accommodations may close during unfavorable weather conditions while others may offer steeply discounted rates that fit well within your budget. Choosing to travel in the low season will allow you to explore most of the typical attractions of the town. You can expect shorter wait times and smaller crowds making your city tours all the more enjoyable. For instance, the Liberty Bell, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and National Constitution Center in Philadelphia can be visited at any time of the year.

Planning a vacation does not necessarily mean you have to break the bank and organize the trip months in advance. New-age travelers simply pack and go on city tours on the spur of the moment keeping their minds open for unique sights and experiences that are strictly off the beaten track. Try them and you’ll never go back to planned holidays again.