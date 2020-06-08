Let’s begin by covering the basics of IPL photofacial before getting into the reasons why it is great. To start with, an Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy is used for treating age spots, stretch marks, wrinkles, and sun damage according to NuWays MD. IPL is also called photofacial or photorejuvenation. Doctor’s offices and med spas such as NuWays MD’s are used to perform treatments, and the treatments remove irregular pigmentation, freckles, brown spots, or mild sun damage on the neck, face, or even the chest.

On the other hand, IPL treatments can also help with hair reduction, but there might be a need for multiple treatments. However, if a licensed and experienced skin care specialist performs the treatments, the benefits are worth the entire amount you spend. Thinking of getting an IPL Photofacial? NuWays MD mention 9 reasons to get IPL Photofacial today and be happy with your decision.

Reason #1: You Can Do It Anywhere

Many users begin with a specific facial area. They only travel to other problem areas of their skin including shoulders, neck, and chest, once they start seeing results. You can do IPL treatments on all the areas you have skin or skin problems because Photofacial rejuvenation fixes these areas.

Reason #2: Repairs Small Blood Vessels

According to NuWays MD, IPL treatments are perfect for clearing the skin, especially if you have visible small blood vessels that can enhance sunspots and might cause other irregularities in pigmentation.

Reason #3: Controls Acne

IPL treatments can help you if you are suffering from severe acne and experiencing issues fighting the inflammation and redness caused by acne. IPL can help reduce the appearance of acne on your skin by eliminating large pores, so you will never have to worry about the constant application of topical products for drying out the skin.

Reason #4: Helps in Reducing Skin Redness

Are you suffering from rosacea? Or are you suffering from any type of skin condition that diffuses redness into your skin? IPL treatment is an ideal treatment solution. Why? It reduces the appearance of redness. And it helps creates an even and natural complexion.

Reason #5: Helps in Minimizing Signs of Aging

Although IPL treatment is not an anti-aging solution, it can have lasting effects because it helps in reducing the indicators of aging like wrinkles, sunspots, and many more. IPL treats the deeper layer of the skin stimulating collagen growth and improving the texture of the skin. This helps reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Reason #6: Cheap Solution

Most skin treatments are very expensive. It is much cheaper to use IPL photofacial treatments than to use laser treatments. Additionally, IPL photofacial treatments are not like regular facial because IPL treatments provide long-term results.

Reason #7: Allows for Extra Treatment

One of the best benefits of IPL photorejuvenation procedures is you can do it together with other treatments like chemical peels, microdermabrasion, and other facial skin treatments targeting the skin’s outermost layer. It is safe to perform IPL treatments with other treatments targeting the skin’s outermost because IPL treatments target the deeper layers of the skin.

Reason #8: It’s Easy and Quick

The problem with most facial treatments nowadays is they have downtime and they are time-consuming. Photofacial procedure in IPL treatments takes between 15 to 30 minutes. That is why IPL treatments are ideal for people with busy lifestyles. The other benefit of IPL treatments is it does not have downtime, which means you can get right back to your normal life once the procedure is complete. You will not miss work, and you will still pick up your kids after school.

Reason #9: Pain Free

Even though a small percentage of patients reported they felt a slight during the IPL photofacial treatments, around 90% of patients felt no pain at all during the procedure. To easily reduce the slight discomfort you may experience, apply a topical anesthetic 60 minutes before the procedure.