Putting your parents in a nursing home is difficult. The loss of independence and the escalating costs of care are both major concerns for children who are considering putting their parents into a nursing home.

There are now more than 49 million Americans age 65 or older, which is higher than at any other time in human history.

This can lead to potential overcrowding and with COVID-19 lingering around, there has to be a better alternative than nursing homes and we’re exploring the topic today.

Nursing Home Malpractice

Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C., a prominent law firm, says that the number of nursing home malpractice cases has increased.

People want the best for their parents and it’s only natural that they’re concerned about those caring for them. Unfortunately, there are an estimated 5,000,000 incidences of elder abuse in the US every year. A large percentage of the cases involve nursing home malpractice.

Is There an Alternative to Normal Nursing Homes?

Those with debilitating health conditions may need professional care outside of the home on a 24-hour basis.

However, many elderly parents can benefit from outpatient services, while also maintaining the majority of their independence.

For example, there are adult day care services and daily check-ups that can ensure your parents are completely taken care of.

You may even find that Medicare and Medicaid have provisions for this type of care. Private healthcare plans have even more provisions for elderly care at home.

Retaining Independence For as Long as Possible

Davis, Saperstein & Salomon P.C. say that the vast majority of children want to empower their parents to maintain their independence for as long as humanly possible. Healthcare providers acknowledge this and services are improving.

For adult children that live close to their parents or are able to relocate, living with their parents with the help of a day, or night nurse could be the alternative to a nursing home.

What if My Parents Need to Go Into a Nursing Home?

For some, a nursing home is going to be the best option.

Despite nursing home malpractice lawsuits becoming more popular, there’s still a chance to find a nursing home for your parents that you’ll both love.

Before committing to one nursing home, visit, and tour a few. If possible speak with some of the current residents and don’t be afraid to ask questions.

Conclusion: There Are Better Alternatives To Nursing Homes For Some Parents

Unless your parents are disabled or have major health concerns you will usually have better alternatives to nursing homes.

Additionally, if your parent has health insurance, in-home care, and other outpatient services may be covered.

Before committing to a nursing home, consider all of your options that will allow both you and your parents to be happy.

What are your plans for your elderly parents?