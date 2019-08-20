6 Popular Non-Surgical Cosmetic Procedures That Women Are Trying

Many people have become more accustomed to and accepting of cosmetic procedures and surgeries in 2019. With new discoveries and technology, the growth of the cosmetic world has been tremendous. It is actually quite impressive what these surgeries can do for people. Regardless if they are needing a cosmetic procedure done for a health condition or health-related issue or want it simply because they desire a change in their appearance.

Many people opt for cosmetic procedures that are non-surgical when they want to change is minor and doesn’t require much recovery time. The procedures vary in type and methods as well, from fat transfers to laser treatments. Non-surgical procedures are great for those who desire a new appearance and doesn’t technically want to go under the knife.

It is important that you do your research beforehand to ensure you know what you are getting yourself into and the possibilities of mishaps. You want to understand how the procedure is done and what the recovery is like. Usually, your doctor will go through the basic information with you about the procedure but it is always good to do your own research. Here are some of the most popular types of non-surgical procedures.

1. Lip Injections

Full lips are a part of the new desired look for women in 2019. Many people look to celebrities as an influence for new lips. For example, Angelina Jolie and Kylie Jenner are two women who are known for their larger lips they got with lip fillers. Lip injections are known to transform more than just your lips. It can be used to change the shape and form of your face as well.

Either fat from the patient’s body is injected into their lips or a commercial filler called Juvederm. Doctors will numb the injection site to make the injection smooth and less painful for the patient. Some say it can be a little painful afterward, but you won’t have to take off of work or rest for weeks after getting this procedure done. You can go back to your normal daily activities almost immediately.

2. Chemical Peels

Chemical peels are also a popular thing for maintaining the best skin. These peels remove old skin to allow new layers to replace it bringing a newer, brighter, and younger look. Those that desire a clearer complexion opt for this procedure to rejuvenate their skin.

These have become popular due to many celebrities hopping on the same train for better skin. The chemical peels vary when it comes to strength as well. While some may take longer recovery times, others can be completed within an hour. The concentration chosen depends on how clear you want your skin, The stronger the chemical peel the more your skin with peel and look like you are sunburned. This procedure is ideal for those who have skin issues from acne scarring to age wrinkles.

3. Coolsculpting

Coolsculpting is a great way to eliminate fat on the body without having to go under the knife or go through surgery. The fat reduction method isn’t new to the cosmetic world but has recently gained more attention as more people opt for non-surgical procedures. Coolsculpting works by targeting the fat in stubborn areas on the body. It can be difficult to get rid of fat in certain areas of your body like love handles or double chins.

This procedure is also called cryolipolysis and takes place in a facility-specific to coolsculpting. This cosmetic procedure begins with a specialist using a handheld paddle to cool and freeze the fat underneath your skin. The paddles have a suction component that sucks your skin to allow the cooling mechanism to begin. A massage usually takes place after the specialist freezes off fat cells. It isn’t uncommon for patients to have to return for more than one session to get the desired body they want.

4. Botox

Botox has been around for a long time and will continue to be one of the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedures done by both men and women. Botox uses injections to relax the facial muscles to remove lines and wrinkles. The most popular areas where botox is usually done is around the eyes and on the forehead.

This is a rather quick procedure and doesn’t require much time to recover. It is quite effective and is more subtle than other invasive surgeries. Many celebrities and a-list stars have gone through their share of botox and you can tell. If it isn’t overdone the results are natural-looking. Many people opt to get botox because of how little time it takes to do and that you will look well-rested and refreshed afterward. Botox can actually be beneficial in many other circumstances regarding the face, whether it is acne-related or for a nose job.

5. Laser Liposuction

Many people are afraid to get liposuction because of the invasiveness of the procedure. Others simply don’t want to go through the extended recovery stages. Those that aren’t bold enough to go underneath the knife should opt for a laser lipo. This procedure works by blasting fat cells with low-wave lasers. The fat is liquified to make it easier to remove.

This procedure is often compared to coolsculpting due to the fact that both focus on specific areas of the body such as:

Stomach

Upper arms

Chin

Flanks

Upper thighs

6. Thermage

This skin tightening non-surgical procedure is one that uses radiofrequency and heat to eliminate the age from a patient’s body. Though the results may vary when it comes to this procedure, it is quite effective. The purpose of this procedure is to take years off of a person’s face by increasing the amount of collagen production. You won’t feel too much pain when you go through this procedure. It is said that Thermage is painless but many patients who have gone through this cosmetic change will say they felt more pain than they had expected.

Just like other non-invasive cosmetic treatments, more than one session may be required to get the results you want. While this is usually done on the face it can be performed on other parts of the body like the stomach. This procedure is ideal for those who want to look younger with tighter skin.