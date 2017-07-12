No More Bad Hair Days: How to Restore A Tangled Weave

The other day I went out for brunch with a group a friends and I was running a bit late. I had to hop in a taxi to make it to the restaurant on time because it took me nearly an forty minutes to get this booger of a weave on the top of my head to lie down straight. After running some Shea Moisture hair oil through it (big mistake — oil is a big NO-NO for weaves ladies!), I walked out the door feeling fresh and fly. Until I got to the restaurant. And took a peek at myself in the mirror. That weave that looked so nice and straight at my house was now a mangled mess. You know that feeling…when your attempting not to cry as your comb teeth snap and pop while you battle with your hair. A dry weave is not a fun weave. Trust me. I’ve had my share of bad hair days and I know that it’s no good. And I’ve tried all kinds of human hair weaves: Indian Remy, beauty supply store brands, Brazilian, virgin, you name it. The best weave brands do last longer than others — but they all reach that point where you begin to wonder if it’s true what they say about foreign hair vendors tossing all kinds of fibers in a blender and calling it “human”. Let’s not forget that I was pissed. How is it that my $250 weave could end up looking like I snatched up fallen hair at the braid shop and pieced it together? Unh, ugh honey. There has to be a solution. AND THERE IS. If you’ve been having trouble with your human hair weaves getting tangled over time, then it’s time you try this trick that professionals have used for years to restore tacky, wacky weaves: bleach bath and boiling. Pour my hair in bleach? Boil it? What the — I know. It sounds crazy. But when I had my human hair weave dipped in the bleach bath solutions, it felt silky and brand spanking new in no time. Yes! I finally learned how to restore a tangled weave! Give it a try every 6 to 8 weeks (when you take your weaves out to wash your natural hair) or when it starts to get dull, dry and you can’t run a finger through it. A bleach bath and the boiling method will magically restore your units in no time. Here’s to no more bad weaves. You can thank me later. Bleach Bath Recipe

Professional Detangling Process for Human Hair Replacement Systems (from HairDirect)

DO NOT do a bleach bath with the unit still attached to your head. Remove your weaves, wigs, etc. before applying solution to hair.

WARNING:

The following process is identical to the one commonly used by professionals in the hair replacement industry for detangling most human hair systems.

Although it is a relatively simple process, if executed improperly, may result in permanent damage to your hair system.

You Will Need:

Large sink with access to hot water.

At least 2 gallons of hot tap water.

2 oz. of Clorox bleach (must be Clorox brand).

2 oz. of regular household ammonia

Clarifying shampoo

Wide tooth comb or brush (Vent Brush).

Instructions:

Step 1: Setup for Clorox Scrub

Draw one gallon of hot tap water into the sink. Next, pour the 2 oz. of Clorox bleach into the sink with the hot tap water.

Finally, place the tangled hair into the water carefully and begin the next step promptly.

CAUTION: DO NOT allow the hair to be in contact with the Clorox & hot water mixture for more than 2 minutes!

Step 2: Clorox Tangle Scrub

Using the wide tooth comb or vent brush, gently brush through the hair from top to bottom. Concentrate on the most tangled and knotted area of the hair.

The tangles should come out while brushing and the hair will become silky. Be careful NOT to brush more than 2 minutes while the hair system is in the Clorox mixture.

Step 3: Rinse Hair System

Drain the Clorox and hot water from the sink. Then begin to thoroughly rinse warm water through the hair system with a clarifying shampoo. While rinsing, keep the weft of the hair facing up. This will prevent the hair from inverting and tangling again. You want to use a clarifying shampoo to remove excess products and any chlorine or impurities that may be remaining on the hair.

Step 4: Ammonia Scrub

Draw another gallon of hot tap water into the sink. Pour the 2 oz. of ammonia into the sink with the hot tap water. Place hair in sink.

Start brushing the hair system again, same as before. Use a wide tooth or vent brush and gently comb hair for 1-2 minutes.

Step 5: Final Rinse

Drain the ammonia and hot water from the sink. Then begin to thoroughly rinse warm water through the hair system again. Remember, while rinsing keep the weft of the hair facing up.

After the final rinse, your hair should be silky smooth and tangle free. Please do not make this a repetitive process. Your hair can only take so much. After two or three bleach baths, it is recommended that you retire your weave and look into additional methods to extend the use of your weaves.

If you are interested in seeing how a bleach bath has worked for other people, check out this video by BeautyOnABudgetBri:

Boiling Method

You Will Need:

Large pot/pan for boiling water

Gallon-sized plastic ziploc bag

Conditioner (Garnier Fructis Damage Eraser Strength Butter Repairing Rinse-Out )

Weightless Hair oil (Alma Legend Silkening Oil Mist)

Wide tooth comb or Vent brush

Once you are done bleach bathing your hair, your next goal will be to restore it’s shine, bounce and luster – just like it felt when you originally pulled your hair out of the pack. What the bleach bath will do is thoroughly clean and remove the particles and residue in your hair that makes it dull and stiff. You then should follow this up with deep conditioning and boiling to soften the hair and make it truly manageable again. Here we go!

After performing the bleach bath on your hair, use a wide tooth comb to slowly detangle the strands. Then heavily coat the hair with your favorite silkening conditioner. We highly recommend Garnier Fructis Damage Eraser Strength Butter Repairing Rinse-Out . Follow this by spraying the hair (lightly!) with some amla or argan oil. We recommend Alma Legend Silkening Oil Mist. This will help to soften the strands, add shine and also make them smell good! Begin boiling a pot of water on your stove. While the water is heating up, place the hair in a Ziploc freezer bag and seal it. Make sure to allow all air within the bag to escape. You will want to do this so the bag can completely be submerged in the pot and to prevent water from spilling over. Submerged the sealed bag into the pot. You want to ensure the pot is large enough so the bag does not stick to the sides of the pot and begin to melt. Leave the bag in the boiling pot of water for at least 10-15 minutes. Once the boiling process is complete, remove the hot bag of hair from the water with tongs and place it into a large plastic or metal bowl. Open the bag and remove the hair. Place the hair directly into the bowl. Now take the boiling pot of water and pour it over the hair. Be careful not to touch the water so you don’t burn your hands! Place a plate or lid over the bowl and let it sit for at least 1-2 hours. Once you have allowed the hair to deep condition in the hot water (and once the boiling water has cooled), remove the hair and use a wide tooth comb again to detangle the hair. Place it on your wig head or hang your wefts with clothespins on a hanger to dry. Once the hair is semi-dry, you should notice that is much softer to the touch and can be easily combed. We recommend that you completely allow your hair to air dry before styling it with any hot tools.

Need some visual examples? These videos don’t follow our recommendations to the tee, but they do produce similar results.